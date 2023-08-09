Newsable today: the greatest children’s movies of all time

Listen to Newsable to find out what's worth talking about today: what’s the deal with all the renewable energy announcements? Plus the sectors flooded with job applications, how to forage for mushrooms safely, and the greatest kids films for all time.

Supplied Here’s to The Neverending Story giving kids an irrational fear of death by quicksand.

Good morning, happy Wednesday, let’s get into what’s worth talking about!

First item on the agenda: children’s films.

Specifically, the 50 greatest children’s films, according to this list from The Guardian.

Now, there are some absolute bangers on that list that I hadn’t thought of in who knows how long.

Like:

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (not even sorry for getting that song stuck in your head for the whole day now) Chicken Run (will be watching that this weekend, I can tell you that much right now), The Railway Children (I smashed that one so hard as a kid, ask my mum, I was obsessed).

BUT, there were some notable omissions.

Where was Home Alone 2: Lost in New York?

Where was Hook?!

Where was Fern Gully (I’ll admit, this one might be a little left field, but it was one I adored)?

And where, I repeat, WHERE, was The NeverEnding Story? How can one curate a list of the top 50 greatest children’s films of all time, and sleep on that one? The film that gave me an irrational fear of dying by quicksand, but at the same time brought me so much joy?

Take a look at the list, and get in touch with any other films that were left off - you know the drill, flood my inbox: imogen.wells@stuff.co.nz

Now, we are talking about other things this morning - we’re taking a look at the two renewable energy announcements made by the government this week and finding out why you should care about renewable energy (spoiler alert: it would make all of our power bills oh-so-much cheaper).

In some good workforce news - TradeMe has seen a surge in job applications across a number of sectors - but are they the industries that have been crying out for staff?

We’re also talking how-to safely forage for mushrooms, after what appears to have been a lunch-party gone terribly wrong in Australia.

Have a great day and enjoy singing Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in ya head for the majority of it,

Imo

