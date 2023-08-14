Does artificial intelligence spell doom for Hollywood’s workforce? America’s actors and writers are on strike right now in part due to fears that it might, as studios begin to experiment with this new wave of digital tools that can churn out scripts and images in seconds.

However, if any union officials are reading this, I think I’ve come up with an unbeatable negotiating tactic: simply show the other side an AI-made film.

Because if the one they see is anything like the one I made this week, the studios are going to cave to the strikers in seconds.

It was meant to be a fun summer holiday activity. With two children at home and in need of amusement, I sat down at my laptop and asked some AI programmes to make them a short animation.

The idea was to keep my own input minimal – just three or four guiding sentences – and allow this bold new technology to work its magic.

Unfortunately, the magic in question turned out to be less like the Disney variety than a demonic summoning of the sort that might have once been practised in a candlelit undercroft by Aleister Crowley.

Still now, nights later, as the moon hangs low in the baleful August sky, I swear I can see its light flicker as those monstrous forms the AI summoned dance against it, yammering and screeching and bidding me follow them with beckoning claw into a cavern of blackest terrors.

On the plus side, though, my boys laughed heartily throughout the whole thing.

In its present form, AI has been around since the mid-Noughties, when the rise of deep learning changed the way computers thought.

Lessons from brain science were used to build artificial neural networks: vast computer models that could identify objects in images and translate text from one language to another by mimicking the process of recognition as it occurs within the human mind.

It then leapt forward again around a year ago, when the process could essentially be reversed. Now, by describing something to a computer, it could generate a piece of writing or a picture that fit the description, composited from a vast dataset of online text and images.

This was the point at which AI suddenly seemed dangerous: the jobs of illustrators and copywriters suddenly seemed at risk, while essay markers warned of a coming tidal wave of plagiarism that would be almost impossible to detect.

The words and pictures AI made weren’t good, exactly – but, crucially, they were just about good enough.

That was my first reaction when I keyed the following prompt into the online AI-powered language model ChatGPT: “Write a script for a short animated film about two young rabbits trying to get a ball out of a tree. They should try a few different methods and they should all go wrong in amusing ways. At the end a bird should take the ball and the rabbits are annoyed. The script should run for about three minutes.”

It paused for a few seconds, then started writing. Or at least, some text appeared on the screen that looked terrifyingly plausible at first blush.

It came up with a title, Ball Bungle, basic stage directions, and even a reason the ball got stuck in the tree in the first place (the rabbits threw it up there by mistake).

And after feeding the script into Murf, an AI app that converts text into speech, three vocal performances came back moments later. True, they lacked something in dramatic heft, and the laughter sounded a bit creepy, but otherwise, my directorial debut was off to a flying start.

It was around a year ago that AI’s bubbling potential was noticed by Chris Boyle, a filmmaker who has directed adverts for clients such as Nike, Sainsbury’s and Nationwide, and made in-game movies for the Call of Duty video game series.

“I just started fooling around with it,” he says from the offices of Private Island, the boutique London-based production company he runs with producer Helen Power. What appealed to him was “the sense of vertigo: not necessarily what it could do at that moment, but how quickly it was improving, and things which initially seemed years off became possible in a matter of months”.

Today, Private Island is at the forefront of experimental AI-generated film. Boyle’s disturbing five-minute short Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations tricks the technology into laying bare its own biases, while his unearthly fake beer ad, Synthetic Summer – think Bud Light via Bosch – was a viral sensation earlier this year. Even so, he explains, “you have to understand its strengths and weaknesses”.

What it does well (and I wish I’d known this earlier) are “stock images and Lovecraftian weirdness”, while its Achilles’ heel is “anything even approaching a convincing dramatic performance”.

On which note, back to Ball Bungle. With the voices recorded, I next had to generate some pictures – and that meant turning to DALL-E, an AI-driven image generator cutely named after surrealist Salvador Dalí and WALL-E, Pixar’s friendly robot bin man.

It’s been instrumental in the making of a number of early AI short films, including The Frost, a sci-fi adventure created by the Detroit-based ad firm Waymark, which was entirely built from DALL-E-generated shots that were subsequently animated with D-ID, a photo-to-video app some way outside my budget. (Even the most advanced AI programmes can currently create only a few seconds of digital video from scratch.)

Now the nightmare began. Feeding ChatGPT’s scene descriptions into DALL-E resulted in some images that can only be described as repellent: rabbits with eyeballs drooping out of their noses, or with extra limbs and ears, or coated in a sort of grey-brown digital mange. This was all less than ideal for children’s entertainment, so I tinkered with the prompts, adding phrases like “in the style of Pixar” or “a cute cartoon of …” – but cuteness and Pixar-ness were not forthcoming.

After around three hours of futile fiddling, I cut my losses, matched up the best shots I’d obtained to the vocal performance in iMovie, and Ball Bungle was complete.

Or rather Bale, which was the closest DALL-E came to producing a film title card which reads Ball Bungle from the prompt “A film title card which reads ‘Ball Bungle’”. The first three results were Balige Bal, Buge Lue and Nbulbe, so when Bale arrived, I gave up.

The premiere was horrible. The script, which had initially looked passable, now sounded clangingly inane, while the images ranged from merely ugly to repugnant.

Yet my eight- and 10-year-old were in stitches, and afterwards said they’d enjoyed it very much.

“Didn’t you find it a bit freakish?” I asked them, perplexed.

“Yes!” They enthusiastically replied.

The secret to using AI in film, Boyle says, is to “treat it as another material to work with, like claymation”, rather than as an artist substitute.

“A lot of the fears around AI are because it’s being treated as a sort of creative partner, and it isn’t. The Hollywood unions’ demands are perfectly just.”

The following day, I logged back into ChatGPT and asked the AI why the film it had made was so bad.

“I apologise if it didn’t meet your expectations,” it replied. “If you have any specific feedback or suggestions, I’m here to listen and learn.”

“But if I help you by giving feedback, doesn’t that mean I’m collaborating with the machines against the best interests of my fellow humans, and helping to bring about the collapse of cinema as I know it?” I replied.

“Not necessarily,” it said.