1981 Springbok protests highlighted in Uproar trailer

The official trailer for Uproar has been released.

The first trailer for Kiwi feature film Uproar, starring Rhys Darby, Julian Dennison and Minnie Driver has been released, before its film festival premiere in September.

The film follows Hunt for the Wilderpeople’s Dennison as 17-year-old Josh Waaka - a Dunedin teenager struggling to fit in at school and gets caught up in the protests around the arrival of the South African Springbok rugby team in 1981.

Darby also joins the cast as an English and drama teacher - Brother Madigan – who encourages Waaka to join a lunchtime amateur drama club at school.

The New Zealand Film Commission has described the film as a coming-of-age story set in Aotearoa in when the arrival of the South African rugby team sets off nationwide protests against apartheid and racism.

The trailer shows Waaka’s struggle to find his place as a “Māori surrounded by white kids”, whose involvement in protests gets him in trouble at school.

He insists his family, “don’t know what it feels like to not fit in” in one scene.

Supplied Rhys Darby and Julian Dennison star in Uproar.

Uproar also stars James Rolleston and Erana James and was directed by Paul Middleditch and Hamish Bennett.

Uproar will be released in New Zealand cinemas on October 5, after its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September.