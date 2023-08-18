What is the best seat to sit in at the movies?

OPINION: Aotearoa is one of the best places in the world to be a movie goer.

Seriously, we are spoiled here. Compared to North America and most of Europe, the cinemas here (and Australia) are absolute palaces with comfy seats and superb sound systems.

And with the return of real films that demand to be seen on a proper screen, the way the film maker intended, it's time to have a think about getting the best out of your local.

I've written around 4000 film reviews and seen at least a thousand more. I am a fan of the back row. But I think that's mostly because I was never cool or tough enough for the back seat of the school bus at Te Awamutu College and I'm still over-compensating. Plus, I'm often "at work" at a day-time session. And the back row, if there's no one nearby, is the only place it is even slightly acceptable to leave your phone on silent to check messages. In any other part of the cinema this should be a stonable offence.

However, a bit of online research throws up the information we were all expecting. The experts agree the "best seat in the house" is near the halfway point, in the middle of the row. Even the people who design cinemas say you should choose the centre row and the four rows behind it, and always take a seat near the middle. That's where the sound designers will have been seated when they did their final mix, so the sound will be at its best - and it should also put the centre of the screen pretty much right in front of you.

Everyone from Christopher Nolan to whoever you ask at the pub will tell you same thing. You should try to get a seat in the middle of the centre rows.

Unless you have a bladder like old mate I sat next to last week. In which case, take the aisle, nearest the exits. Or, preferably, just wait for Netflix.

Unsplash The front row can put you in the middle of a big, daft action sequence better than any other seat in the house.

But, sometimes, depending on the layout of the cinema, I reckon you really should try sitting in middle of the very front row. No, really.

In some theatres, the front row is terrible. You'll leave the movie with a sore neck from staring up for two hours. But in other venues - especially the ones that have a decent gap between the seats and the screen, the front row can be amazing. The screen fills your world and the sound is just that little bit "too loud", which - for some movies - is just perfect.

I've always liked that feeling of being a bit over-whelmed and pummeled by a movie or show, especially if Tom Cruise is about to jump a motorbike off a cliff or the Kens are about to have an existential beach battle.

The front row can put you in the middle of a big, daft action sequence better than any other seat in the house.

Also, the leg room is amazing and you can guarantee there will be no one in front of you with their bloody phone on.