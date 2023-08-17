Bradley Cooper 'Jewface' row over prosthetics for new Leonard Bernstein biopic

Actor Bradley Cooper, right, is playing American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, left, in his upcoming biopic, Maestro.

Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper has been accused of “Jewface” for wearing a prosthetic nose to play Jewish conductor Leonard Bernstein.

The actor, 48, has become embroiled in an anti-Semitism row after the trailer was released for the Netflix film Maestro.

The trailer for the film, due to be released in November, shows Cooper wearing a prosthetic on his face to achieve an exaggerated nose, which critics claim plays to the age-old anti-Semitic stereotype.

Dave Rich, head of policy at the Community Security Trust, which was founded in 1994 to protect British Jews from anti-Semitism and related threats, described the portrayal as “insulting and demeaning”.

He told The Telegraph: “It is very difficult to imagine that nobody involved in this film was aware it might be a problem to put a ridiculously outsized and pointy fake nose on a Jewish character. It is the kind of thing that should have been consigned to history, but unfortunately is still all too common today.”

Binyomin Gilbert, spokesperson for Campaign Against Anti-semitism, said: “it is astonishing that nobody thought twice about sticking a big nose on a non-Jewish actor playing a Jew. The filmmakers here need to show that they understand why this is a problem.

Netflix/Supplied Netflix movie Maestro with Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan

“A failure to do so would indicate that there is a double standard when it comes to the portrayal of Jews on screen.”

The son of Jewish-Ukrainian immigrants, celebrated conductor Bernstein became the youngest ever music director of the New York Philharmonic in 1958.

Urged early in his career to change his name to Burns to improve his chances of success, Bernstein, who is best known for writing the music for West Side Story, replied: “I’ll do it as Bernstein or not at all”.

Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism, said the composer’s “Jewishness was a central pillar of his identity, and he should have been portrayed by a Jewish actor. The decision to include a prosthetic nose – larger than Bernstein’s actual nose – evokes 800 years of anti-semitic tropes based on exaggerating that characteristic.”

Criticism also came from within the film industry, with Jewish-British actress Tracy-Ann Oberman, describing Cooper’s facial enhancement as “the equivalent of Black-Face or Yellow-Face”.

She said the star had played the Elephant Man without using prosthetics, so “should be able to manage to play a Jewish man without one”.

Netflix Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between cultural icon Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro, at its core, is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

In 2018, Jewish actor Jake Gyllenhaal announced he would play Bernstein in biopic The American, produced by his company Nine Stories Productions.

Days later, Cooper announced he was producing a rival production with Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese.

Ultimately, the Bernstein estate awarded the exclusive music rights to Spielberg’s production company Amblin Entertainment.

Spielberg had already developed a relationship with the estate from working on his 2021 reboot of West Side Story.

West Wing star defends Cooper

Speaking to Deadline in 2021, Gyllenhaal said: “No one likes to admit this, but we got beat at our own game. That’s basically what happened.”

He said the “idea of playing one of the most pre-eminent Jewish artists in America and his struggle with his identity was in my heart for 20 some odd years, but sometimes those things don’t work out … Bottom line, and this may be my Achilles’ heel or it may be my superpower, but I wish them the best.”

Meanwhile, some have defended Cooper’s facial transformation as an accurate depiction of Bernstein.

Jewish West Wing star Joshua Malina told Page Six he did “not take issue with Bradley Cooper being made to look like a real person”.

The film has also come under fire for casting English actress Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre Bernstein, Bernstein’s wife, who was a Chilean-American actor born in Costa Rica.

The Telegraph approached representatives for Cooper for comment.