Taika Waititi admits twisting facts in Next Goal Wins: 'Never let the truth get in the way of a good story'

Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins was the first movie announced as screening at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

Taika Waititi has admitted to taking some creative liberties with his upcoming film Next Goal Wins, about the American Samoa football team’s infamous 31-0 FIFA defeat in 2001.

The film follows Dutch coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender), who is tasked with the job of turning the football team into winners.

Their story was first made for the screen in 2014, with the documentary of the same name by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison.

During the film’s world premier at Toronto Film Festival, Waititi told the audience he “had to twist the truth,” before adding, “otherwise, watch the documentary,” according to Variety.

Waititi was joined by the real-life Rongen as well as Jaiyah Saelua, who is portrayed by Kaimana in the film, while Next Goal Wins’ cast were unable to attend due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

Mike Marsland/WireImage Taika Waititi said he “had to twist the truth” of his upcoming film.

Saelula told the crowd she was “really satisfied with Kaimana’s performance,” however, “it was hard for me to separate the documentary from Taika’s hybrid version. We understand he will do as he pleases.”

“Never let the truth get in the way of a good story,” Waititi added.