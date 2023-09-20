Review roundup: Taika Waititi 'fails hard' with 'strikingly unfunny' Next Goal Wins

Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins was the first movie announced as screening at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

While the real-life story behind Taika Waititi’s latest project may seem like a sure-fire win, global reviews for Next Goal Wins are in and while some praise the Kiwi Thor director’s latest comedy, many slammed the film.

The film is due in cinemas in December, but premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this month.

Based on the 2014 documentary of the same name, Next Goal Wins follows the American Samoa football team following its infamous loss in 2001, taking a 31-0 battering from Australia in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Since its premiere, the flick has garnered just a 48% approval rating on review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s a rating that falls well short of other Waititi projects, such as Thor: Ragnorok which sat at 93% of Tuesday or the Oscar-winning JoJo Rabbit which stands at 80%.

Here’s what the global reviews are saying.

‘Taika Waititi fails hard’

For Mashable, it’s not just Next Goal Wins that is deserving of a battering, but the review takes a hit at Waititi, whose career, they say, is, “falling apart”.

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/AP Next Goal Wins will be in NZ cinemas in December.

While the film should have been an “easy win” for Waititi, the reviewer calls it out as, “a painful miss instead”.

“From casting his leading man to constructing this narrative, the film feels frustratingly clumsy and frankly half-assed.”

‘Shoots for thrills and scores a 0’

Polygon, by comparison, thought the film did work as a comedy, but as a sports film it is, “flawed and messy”.

With comparisons made to the hugely popular 1990s Cool Runnings film, this “cookie-cutter underdog story” fails to, “properly capture what made the story of the American Samoa national football team so compelling, by attempting to make a film so universal that it discards the sport itself as unimportant”.

‘Strikingly unfunny’

Meanwhile, in the Guardian, Waititi’s latest project was described as a, “lacklustre fact-based string-puller”.

When aired at the Toronto Film Festival, the Guardian review noted it drew, “roars of laughter and cheers of approval from an easily manipulated audience”.

“It’s doubtful that his latest will be able to emulate even a fraction of that success. The film is a shoddily made and strikingly unfunny attempt to tell an interesting story in an uninteresting way.”

Searchlight Pictures Next Goal Wins has been slammed as “strikingly unfunny”.

‘Hits the back of the net’

While many reviews took aim at Waititi’s latest comedy offering, the BBC called the flick an “hilarious football comedy” that, “hit the back of the net”.

“Waititi's winning, winsome film is his most accessible and mainstream movie to date, Marvel aside, one that successfully mixes in funny jokes with zeitgeisty social commentary.”

‘Crowd-pleasing comedy’

The Wrap took the first line of its review to admit Waititi’s comedy is not for everyone, but praised the film as his, “best and most crowd-pleasing effort to date”.

The film, the reviewer wrote, “is the kind of underdog sports movie that people revere, complete with the inevitable montages of players being put through the training wringer”.

‘Is Taika Waititi even trying anymore?’

Vulture’s review of both Waititi and his latest film are pretty brutal, too. It makes mention of the film’s 103 minute length, “yet it’s difficult, in retrospect, to come up with what all that screen time gets spent on”.

“The film is ... so sloppily assembled, and so lazy, that it frequently ends up feeling like an inadvertent parody of the underdog-sports genre it belongs to.”

‘Largely a misfire’

Indywire calls the film’s subject, “a tale that has all the makings of a classically inspirational sports movie, but Waititi, who co-wrote the screenplay along with Iain Morris, focuses on the goofy comedy elements of the story, almost to a detriment”.

Ultimately, the review concludes Next Goal Wins is, ”largely a misfire, one that’s too unwilling to stop kidding around for even the most important of moments”.

Searchlight Pictures will release Next Goal Wins in NZ theatres on December 7.