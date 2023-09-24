You don't have to agree with River Of Freedom. But you might need to see it

Graeme Tuckett is a contributing writer for Stuff to Watch.

OPINION: River of Freedom is an independent documentary about the “Freedom Convoy” that reached Wellington in 2022 and the occupation of Parliament grounds and surrounding streets, from February 9 to March 2.

It took me a week to get a ticket. The film sold out its Wellington screenings for five straight days. The Thursday afternoon session I got into was also a sell-out.

River of Freedom is a view from inside the protest looking out. There is very little footage from the major news channels here - and almost no footage I had seen before.

I live in central Wellington. I went down to the protest several times to look around, take a few photos and try to understand what was happening. So I know what River of Freedom is not showing us. But I think I understand what the film is trying to do, and how well it succeeds.

In the two-and-a-half hours of River Of Freedom, you won't glimpse the hatred and threats that featured in some of the graffiti and placards, nor will you see the protesters abusing and intimidating the local workers and passers-by, all of which I saw for myself.

River Of Freedom is not an attempt to make a balanced film of the events. It's not pretending to be. The filmmakers have simply set out to make a response - a counter-balance - to the media coverage, and to show us some of what they saw, when people who were trusted and known inside the camp were doing the filming and asking the questions.

Whether you agree with it or not, River of Freedom works as a film. Some of the camera work here is exceptional, especially in the film's last half hour, as we see, from the protesters’ side of the barricades, the police action that removed the camp. This is a lengthy film, but it is expertly assembled and edited, and my attention never flagged.

I will never agree with most of what the protesters believe. And I'll never have anything but contempt for the wannabe-politicians and conmen who saw the crowd as a congregation to be fleeced.

But River Of Freedom let me hear from people who have been excluded and belittled for a generation or more, for whom "the mandates" were a bridge too far. You'll hear the word "community" a lot in this film. For a few weeks, that camp gave a group of vulnerable people a place to belong and a voice that couldn't be ignored.

River of Freedom is blatantly selective and deliberately chooses one side of the story over the other. But - rightly or wrongly - that is the exact criticism the protesters had of the coverage they saw from the "mainstream" media.

When you ignore the conspiratorial nonsense, there is still an important point being made here.

Also, Trevor Mallard... What the hell were you thinking?