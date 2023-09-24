'All the Sirs and Dames': Moviegoers welcome first British and Irish film festival

One Life starring Anthony Hopkins, based on the incredible true story of Sir Nicholas Winton.

Kiwi cinephiles, rejoice, there’s a new film festival in town – and it’s set to be a new annual highlight on the movie-going calendar.

Starring Michael Caine, Olivia Colman and Glenda Jackson, the inaugural British and Irish Film Festival is brought to you by the same cine-literate folks who run the French Film Festival.

A new Ken Loach drama, Helen Mirren playing Golda Meir, and a stellar new Noël Coward documentary are amongst the top picks from this year’s festival.

Straight from the red carpet at Cannes, Festival Director Fergus Grady is proud to bring the year's best films to our screens with this vibrant new programme.

“It’s so exciting to see these big-name British and Irish actors that we’ve grown up with give their best in these films,” Grady told Stuff.

It’s an opportunity for Kiwis to have first-in-the-world looks from old favourites, new auteurs and surprising discoveries, all fresh from their world festival premieres.

Supplied Anthony Hopkins in One Life, the biopic of Sir Nicholas Winton.

Despite our sport-obsessed exterior, we are a nation of avid moviegoers – what, then, drives this passion for the silver screen?

“People want to get out of the elements,” says Grady. “It’s an opportunity for people to enjoy the big screen, and we want to impress what a better experience it is than streaming something at home.”

In addition to the highly anticipated New Zealand International Film Festival, these specialist festivals pride themselves on diversifying our screens even further.

It’s a festival of dramatic exits and bold new beginnings – with the festival arriving after “running aground during Covid”.

With interest from the Irish Embassy and with cinemas audiences packed out again, the festival now has "something for everyone”, says Grady.

To the extent that there is a uniting theme, beyond the films’ origins, it’s “strong characters”.

“We have a lot of great, strong women – including Jessie Buckley and Olivia Colman playing these hilarious characters in Wicked Little Letters.”

In the documentary category, there are three New Zealand premieres that make this one of New Zealand’s most sought-after festivals, including the Jackie Stewart documentary, which Stuff film critic James Croot described as “enlightening and intriguing”.

One Life, starring Anthony Hopkins as Nicholas Winton, the British stockbroker whose efforts to transport Czech and Slovak children in 1939 rescued some 669 lives from the Holocaust, premiered to rave reviews at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, with Oscar buzz now building for Hopkins’ performance.

Variety called the film “stirring” and “classically crafted”, while The Guardian said that the two-time Oscar winner makes a convincing play for a third statuette. Grady says it’s a centrepiece of this year’s festival.

B&I/Supplied The Old Oak is auteur Ken Loach's latest, and possibly last, new film.

The festival champions filmmaking beyond rote biopics or romcom fare – these are characters who cast a long shadow on Irish and British culture. The festival champions some of its most controversial figures at the same time: “These filmmakers are shining a light on their legacies.”

Aimed at presenting “the best of British Isles & Irish cinema”, the festival will play out across 24 cinemas and 15 cities and towns from October 18.

“Given the success of how many satisfied cinema goers attended the French [festival], we felt we could do the British & Irish justice by selecting a wide range of quality titles featuring all the sirs and dames,” Grady said.

One of those dames is Glenda Jackson, who appears in The Great Escaper alongside Sir Michael Caine, for a film that Grady describes as “inspirational and powerful”.

Grady believes it is also worth seeing because it features Jackson in her final film role.

B&I/Supplied Wicked Little Letters will premiere at this year's festival.

The festival’s categories include Brilliant Biopics (Golda, Dance First, Typist Artist Pirate King), Smashing Dramas (The Critic, The Old Oak), Cracking Comedies (Sweet Sue, Northern Comfort), Dandy Docos (Mad About the Boy, Eric Ravilious), and Centrepiece Films (The Great Escaper, Wicked Little Letters).

B&I/Supplied Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson star in The Great Escaper, premiering at the inaugural Festival.

Grady is steadfast in his belief that if you screen it, they will come: “It’s great travelling up and down the country, seeing people at sold-out screenings.”

As to Grady’s favourite film? That’s an impossible ask.

“It’s like choosing your children. But probably The Old Oak. [Director] Ken Loach has had 18 films screen in Cannes alone.”

“Presenting a master like Ken Loach’s possibly last work is really exciting for the festival, and we were able to secure it out of Cannes.”

Cinephiles can rejoice at a fresh buffet of challenging, occasionally quixotic, new works – with a roster of British stars that Kiwi audiences tend to flock to.

“I think a lot of our audience have very strong ties to the UK and Ireland,” says Grady.

“We’re a connected community, and people want to have some sort of historical understanding of how they arrived in New Zealand, and who their forefathers are.”

​The British and Irish Film Festival will screen in select cinemas nationwide from October 18 to 1 November. For more information, locations and session times, see britishfilmfestival.co.nz