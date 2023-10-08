Sheen Of Gold is a crucial music doco. Now's a great time to see it

The Skeptics formed in Palmerston North at the end of 1979, and played for 11 years until the death of lyricist and founder David D'Ath in 1990.

OPINION: The Skeptics existed for a decade. The band formed in the creative crucible of Palmerston North at the end of 1979, and played their last-ever gig at The Gluepot, in Auckland, in 1990. Only weeks after that gig, lyricist and founder David D'Ath succumbed to leukaemia and the band immediately ceased to exist.

The music scene in New Zealand in the early 1980s wasn't in the worst shape ever. Split Enz were waving the flag overseas, while at home everyone from The Mockers to Peking Man and DD Smash were picking up the best of what they liked from Europe, the USA and Australia and putting their own spin on it. Local bands were regularly in the charts and even local commercial FM stations were forced to sit up and take a bit of notice.

But The Skeptics were never a part of that scene. The band's only real brush with mainstream fame was having their video for the song AFFCO banned by TVNZ, even late at night, for using footage shot inside an Auckland abattoir. If you wanted to hear The Skeptics, you needed to listen to student radio, or get to a gig.

The band were influenced by everything around them. They heard the very best of industrial and post-punk coming out of Europe and the US, and quickly pivoted towards early samplers and synthesisers. The influence of Wire, The Fall, Cabaret Voltaire, Gang Of Four and so many others is all over early Skeptics recordings, and yet, the band's music was immediately and unmistakably recognisable as their own.

Simon Ogston's documentary Sheen Of Gold - named for one of the band's most indelible tracks - was released in 2013. In a lean 82 minutes, the film unpacks the band's history, its membership, and the women and men who made it function. It is an unadorned, unaffected and clear-eyed snapshot into a New Zealand that doesn't really get mentioned much in popular history or memorialised in pop-culture nostalgia.

The film is so clearly a labour of love by Ogston and others. There are no whizzy digital effects or recreations here, the sound is a bit lo-fi and gnarly at times and the whole enterprise is cut together with a simplicity that belies just how intelligent and perfect the edit actually is.

The arc of a band's existence lends itself well to a documentary. And, down here in this bonkers little country, we do have an extraordinary hit-rate at making engrossing, heart-breaking and laugh-out-loud funny films about some of our very best.

The Skeptics - and particularly the unique, luminous and absolutely beautiful person who was David D'Ath - deserved this film.

Sheen Of Gold is a terrific piece of work. It has been available for a few years on the NZ On Screen website, and is now also available to stream at AroVision. Get in there.