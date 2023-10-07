'We're blown away': Beloved Kiwi film app Letterboxd sells majority stake, hints at new features

The runaway startup success of film-lover app Letterboxd has an origin story worthy of its own silver screen treatment.

Kiwis Matthew Buchanan and Karl van Randow built the app from their offices in Gillies Ave, Newmarket, in 2011 – and last week sold a 60% stake to Canadian investment firm Tiny. Buchanan and van Randow will continue to lead the business independently, with a 40% stake.

From modest ambitions of “having a cool film app”, Buchanan told Stuff they are now “pretty blown away by where we have eventually been able to take it.”

A haven for film discovery, with a signature flair for social media, Buchanan and Von Randow have quietly been shaping Hollywood from their office in the Auckland suburbs.

With 10 million users across 200 countries worldwide, the Letterboxd social community has made a significant impact on the industry.

Today, Buchanan says, there are “studios and the audience and the filmmakers, all wanting to connect with us in different ways.”

LETTERBOXD Letterboxdâs founders, Matthew Buchanan and Karl von Randow, will continue to lead the business independently.

Buchanan and Van Randow met working on New Zealand Net Guide magazine as two computer science graduates and film aficionados.

They built their design development studio, Cactuslab, after Net Guide closed shop – with Letterboxd starting out as a humble side hustle.

“We are design and software people, we just thought it would be cool to have an app to talk about and share and track movies on,” Buchanan said.

There was no blueprint for Letterboxd in terms of code requirements, or film-based social media (or any social media), so the pair used their coding experience for other film forums as a guide.

Tiny, which also owns Aeropress, promises on its website to “operate as-is with no culture change”. This held a strong appeal for Buchanan.

“They’re really there to help us with strategy and mentorship but not really to mess with what we’ve built... no personnel changes, they don’t come and join our slack, or send HR to help us or anything like that.”

The slickly designed app marries pithy one-liner reviews from users, alongside Letterboxd ‘patrons’, or critics, creating a haven for film fans away from the cluttered design of IMDB or the occasionally toxic discourse of Twitter. Like TikTok, the app is endlessly shareable as well.

LETTERBOXD A Canadian technology holding company, Tiny, has completed the acquisition of Letterboxd, a social platform for film

All this, Buchanan says, was “by design”.

“We made some quite specific design decisions around how people could interact within the app – there is no single forum attached to a particular film.”

”Any discussion that happens in the app happens from an individual’s review or an individual’s list, and that then makes them part of the mix of being able to moderate comments themselves, if they don’t like the way a conversation is going… they have control.”

Still, some new features are in the pipeline – including rating television series, and a feature to locate film screenings near you.

“We’re interested in probably getting some sort of tie-in with theatrical availability - where can I see a film in cinemas? That’s an obvious deficit at the moment – it’s focused on streaming and physical media, so that’s an area of interest.

Authenticity is the crucible of Letterboxd’s appeal – the other defining feature is a contagious love of cinema, free from the diatribes of other social media platforms.

This affection comes from Buchanan’s youth – as he wrote in an essay for the Letterboxd Journal, the app’s editorial arm, that he used to order “air-freighted copies of Empire to keep up with the new releases that would eventually make their way to New Zealand shores six to nine months later.”

Buchanan is conscious that any changes to the app need to be assiduously considered – such as introducing TV series.

“TV is subtly different from film and there’s a difference in the way we would need to approach it. So we are being very careful that any work we do on that will preserve the existing user experience for those who are not interested in that content - and introduce it to those who are.”

Pinned as a “social discovery app for film lovers”, Letterboxd allows users to track the films in a diary, rate and review films, create lists, and share it all with a community of like-minded fans.

Letterboxd’s user count doubled during the pandemic, from 6.5m users to 13m, and now boasts celebrities with accounts, including Margot Robbie, Olivia Rodgrio, Ava DuVernay, and Rian Johnson.

AP Margot Robbie, a known film fan with an (anonymous) Letterboxd account.

It has the kind of cool status most social network sites can only dream of - but has the monetisable appeal to match.

Most recently, Letterboxd partnered with the Saw Franchise, for a “Celebrity Reads Mean Tweets”-style clip in which villain Jigsaw reads Letterboxd reviews - the adroit kind of self-knowing humour that users come to Letterboxd for.

“Because we grew quite slowly, we were able to consult with the users who were on the app in the early days. We figured out a community policy that everyone would be happy with and have always been interested in what the feedback from our users was.”

Unlike the zombie prose of a Facebook feed or the toxic churn of Twitter, Letterboxd runs over with pithy one-line film reviews, alongside longer form content on Letterboxd Journal, run by Letterboxd’s kiwi Editor-in-Chief, Gemma Gracewood.

Their long-running social media series asks celebrities for their “Four Favourites” – the four top films you score in your Letterboxd profile.

As to asking the Letterboxd founders his own four favourite films? Now, that might be a deal that’s too hard to broker.

”Ah, gosh,” he exclaims, before eventually settling upon The Ground We Won, Sunshine, Love Serenade, Mulholland Drive.

“Ask me in a couple of months, and it’ll be a completely different set.”

Ultimately, Buchanan says, the core of Letterboxd’s crossover appeal has been having film fans behind the day-to-day decision-making.

“We’ve built something that we wanted to have ourselves, and we’re absolutely thrilled that it found an audience, struck a chord, and has become this thing that is now bigger than all of us.