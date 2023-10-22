Netflix's Roald Dahl films are perfect little treats

Graeme Tuckett is a contributing writer for Stuff to Watch.

OPINION: Something terrific has been happening in my life over the last few weeks. Filmmakers have been releasing short films. A few days back, I turned up to review Strange Way Of Life - which I knew nothing about, except that it was a Western, directed by Pedro Almodovar - and 32 minutes later I was back outside in the Wellington sunshine. I'd just seen one of my favourite films of the last month or more, but it was only half an hour long.

Then The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar turned up on Netflix. I've loved that particular Roald Dahl story since I was about 12. So seeing it had been adapted by Wes Anderson (Asteroid City) made me happy. But the best news of all, was that Anderson and Henry Sugar were done and dusted in 42 minutes flat.

I don't think all films should be short. I saw Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon last week. It's 206 minutes long, and every single one of those minutes is perfect. But I do think films should be as short as they can be, without losing any of the story.

(Film directors know this too. Back in the days of DVD sales, studios used to routinely release a "director's cut" of popular movies, to flog a few more discs. Most of them were no such thing. If a director re-cuts their own film, they are just as likely to make it shorter.)

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is a classic shaggy-dog story. We are told that Henry Sugar is an English toff. He has inherited enough money to live in luxury all of his life, but he wants more. When Henry stumbles across a book that tells the strange tale of a man who learned how to see through objects, he realises how lucrative that could be at a blackjack table, and so he starts to train himself in "yoga", to develop the gift. It works, but not in the way Henry was expecting.

The story-telling here is beautiful. Anderson presents the film as theatre, with scenery sliding away to reveal new sets and actors playing multiple roles. With Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade, Dev Patel and Ralph Fiennes to work with, Anderson has a line-up of droll, natural comics to get Henry Sugar over the line. In just over 40 minutes, I felt that I'd watched a feature-film's worth of story-telling, but I still had time to watch the other three Roald Dahl adaptations that have dropped this week.

They are The Rat Catcher, The Swan and Poison. And, brilliantly, each of these films is only 17 minutes long.

These films won't be for everyone. They are twee, self-consciously cute and in love with their own cleverness. But, if you or the nippers feel like a short movie, full of great performances and very good jokes, I reckon they are a treat.

And, if they're not your taste, then you won't have wasted too much of your night. Enjoy.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, The Rat Catcher, The Swan and Poison are all on Netflix now.