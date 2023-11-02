Major feature film to be made about Pike River disaster

A major feature film adaptation of the Pike River mine tragedy is underway from New Zealand director Rob Sarkies and writer Fiona Samuel – and one Pike River family is hoping it can deliver justice.

Anna Osborne's husband Milton died in the 2010 West Coast mine disaster.

But Osborne does not know whether she will plans on watching the film.

“It’s still raw for me, I’m not sure how I’ll be able to, to be honest,” Osborne told Stuff.

“It’ll be emotional and heart-wrenching. I still think there's so much more that needs to be done.”

Kevin Stent Andrew Little, Pike River Minister, announced re-entry to recover the 29 bodies from the mine in February 2019. Family members,from left, Anna Osborne, Sonya Rockhouse and Bernie Monk comfort each other during the event.

The Pike River film’s director Sarkies said that he has worked in close consultation with certain families.

“It has been a huge privilege to work closely with members of the Pike River families over the last five years as we prepare to share their story with Aotearoa New Zealand, and the rest of the world,” Sarkies said in a statement.

“We need films like this in the world to show what is possible when individuals take a stand against injustice. Ordinary people fighting against power, doing it in their own way, and having an impact.”

Osborne said that she had “not really” worked closely with the film-makers, but she hopes the film can reframe the public’s perspective on the justice system and the lasting impacts of the tragedy.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former PM Jacinda Ardern hugs Anna Osborne as the new Public Service Commission Model Standards were announced.

“Hopefully, if it’s told correctly, it will leave people wondering how the hell something like this would have happened in the first place,” Osborne explained.

“I’m hoping people in New Zealand are shocked to know the real facts about what the families are fighting to achieve which is justice for our men.”

”We’re not a third world country – our justice system is absolutely shocking.”

Supplied Pike River director Rob Sarkies’ previous work includes the Dunedin-set horror film, Scarfies.

Osborne has been the chairperson of the Stand With Pike Families Reference Group (FRG), formed to represent the majority of the families of the 29 miners who lost their lives in a fight for re-entry to the mine’s access tunnel or drift.

“It’ll be raw. I’m hoping that’s the way the film is.”

She was also made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the community and occupational health and safety in 2022

Casting for the film will be announced at a later date. The film’s release date is still to be confirmed.