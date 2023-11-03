'Tsunami of misfortune': Michael J Fox gets candid amid ongoing health battle

Despite often being portrayed as a beacon of hope and optimism, Back to the Future star Michael J Fox admits it hasn't always been easy.

Speaking to Town & Country for its November issue,﻿ Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease aged 29 in 1991, recalled the series of events that truly tested his ability to be positive.

While the star was recovering from a spinal tumour removal surgery﻿ in 2018 – a surgery that's recovery entailed months of physical therapy – Fox fell in his apartment, breaking his upper arm.

"I said, 'F..k lemonade. I'm out of the lemonade business,'" he told the outlet, recounting the moment he lay defeated on the floor and referencing his typical 'when life gives you lemons, make lemonade' approach to life.

Two years later, details of his health struggles became public knowledge with the release of his book, No Time Like the Future.

"That was nothing," he said, explaining his luck hasn't got much better.

He has since broken his other arm and shoulder, smashed his orbital bone and cheek, and broken his hand.

"My hand got infected and then I almost lost it," he said.

"It was a tsunami of misfortune."﻿

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease aged 29 in 1991, which ultimately spurred his retirement from acting in 2020.

Despite being diagnosed in 1991, Fox hid the news for seven years while he worked on the set of hit comedy series Spin City.

When the symptoms became too obvious to hide, he shared his diagnosis with the world and has since become an advocate for those suffering from the disease, creating the Michael J Fox Foundation and raising billions of dollars for research.

After living with Parkinson's for over three decades, the star admits he's not afraid of anything for himself, noting his only fear is of "anything that would put my family in jeopardy."

"One day I'll run out of gas," he tells the publication. "One day I'll just say, 'It's not going to happen. I'm not going out today.'"

"If that comes, I'll allow myself that. I'm 62 years old," he continues.

"Certainly, if I were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature, but it wouldn't be unheard of. And so, no, I don't fear that."﻿

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.