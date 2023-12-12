The Golden Globes may be a joke – but Barbie is now a serious Oscar favourite

OPINION: Towards the end of his life, the great Zen master Hakuin enjoined his disciples to call to mind the sound of one hand clapping in order to summon up the sort of profound existential doubt beyond which perfect enlightenment lies. The Golden Globes haven’t reached this point quite yet – but since the Hollywood awards body was hit by a barrage of scandals in 2021 involving allegations of racism, corruption and sexual assault, it’s fair to say that actual two-handed applause has been relatively thin on the ground.

One month away from January’s ceremony, the nominations for which were announced overnight, the organisers have been thus far unable to even find themselves a host – partly because of the event’s tarnished reputation; partly because of the non-negligible chance of a sketch or one-liner blowing up in its deliverer’s face. (Chris Rock and Beef star Ali Wong are among the ideal candidates said to have turned down the job.) And backstage, more upheaval is on the way in the form of a change of television networks, from NBC to CBS, after the 2023 edition drew a near-record low of 6.3 million viewers.

Even so, they’re soldiering on. Why? Because despite the best efforts of the American-Canadian Critics’ Choice Association and the Palm Springs Film Festival, no other event has convincingly established itself as the first big night of Oscar season – the annual industry jamboree that leads to the stage of the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, in early March.

And the Globes, for all their manifest faults, still do a decent job of balancing nonsense with gravitas when drawing up their list of nominees. I mean, you wouldn’t catch the Academy or Bafta putting The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer’s plangent and unflinching Holocaust drama which left Cannes reeling back in May, on an exact part (three nominations each) with Super Mario Bros.

The Globes can do this thanks to two quirks in their nomination system: one longstanding, the other brand new. The former is their traditional doubling-up on the top three categories, with separate lists covering drama and comedy or musical releases – so that in the Best Motion Picture and two Best Performance fields, a reasonably broad range of work is up for consideration. The latter is the newly minted “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” award – essentially Best Motion Picture That Made Money, and open to anything that took more than US$150 million ($100m of which must have come from US audiences; sorry China) or enjoyed “commensurate streaming viewership” as ratified by “recognised industry sources”.

That second category – a smarter reworking of the Academy’s Outstanding Achievement in Popular Film prize, which was announced and then hastily abandoned in 2018, allowed the latest Mission: Impossible, John Wick 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy titles to join the list of contenders.

It also heaved the Barbenheimer duo up to the top of this year’s table, with nine and eight nominations respectively for Greta Gerwig’s plastic pink fantasia and Christopher Nolan’s dawn-of-the-nuclear-age epic.

Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon, Yorgos Lanthimos’s gothic sex caper and Martin Scorsese’s brooding western noir, followed right below with seven apiece. Barbie’s three appearances in the Best Song category do look mildly insane, especially since Wonka was eligible and went unmentioned. But then, it is to choose a favourite between Ryan Gosling’s I’m Just Ken and Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night, and the Globes were never going to miss a chance to invite Billie Eilish.

Another please-turn-up nomination came in the form of a Cinematic and Box Office Achievement nod for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, produced by and starring Taylor Swift, while the acting mentions for Joaquin Phoenix (for his three-hour absurdist comedy Beau is Afraid, rather than Napoleon), Timothée Chalamet (for Wonka) and Jennifer Lawrence (for No Hard Feelings)…well, let’s just say those won’t hurt the red carpet either.

But elsewhere there was surprisingly ample recognition for wildly deserving lower-key titles: five nominations for the Korean-American love-triangle drama Past Lives and four for the French whodunit Anatomy of a Fall, including Best Motion Picture – Drama nods for each.

Even the low-key Finnish romance Fallen Leaves – a deeply lovely film, but by no means an obvious awards monster – managed to sneak out of the non-English language category, landing a (very deserved) second nomination for its lead actress Alma Pöysti in the musical/comedy race. If and when commentators bewail the Oscars’ or Baftas’ tunnel vision in the new year, let’s hope they remember what the Globes spotlit.

There is no overlap between the Globes’ voting membership of 300 or so international show-business journalists and the Academy’s 9,500-strong electorate made up of film industry employees. But the tastes of the first group have been known to either foreshadow or rub off on the second, so one might tentatively conclude that Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things are the season’s front-runners elect. Overall it’s a respectable list, and the Globes deserve a hearty round of applause for coming up with it. But perhaps they should find that host first.

The 2024 Golden Globes take place on January 7

The nominations in full

Film Best Motion Picture – Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall, France

Fallen Leaves, Finland

Io Capitano, Italy

Past Lives, United States

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom/USA

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Addicted to Romance, She Came to Me, music and lyrics by Bruce Springsteen

Dance the Night, Barbie, music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

I’m Just Ken, Barbie, music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

Peaches, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, music and lyrics by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

Road to Freedom, Rustin, music and lyrics by Lenny Kravitz

What Was I Made For?, Barbie, music and lyrics by Billie Eilish, Finneas

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Television

Best Television Series – Drama

1923 (Paramount+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO/Max)

Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer