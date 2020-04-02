Ultras: Netflix's football fandom gone wrong tale follows familiar path

Ultras (16+, 109 mins) Directed by Francesco Lettieri ★★½



There seems to be an odd little sub-culture of debut feature films being set in the world of football-fandom gone off the rails.



I guess, it's a genre that pretty much writes itself. And football violence gives our aspiring young director and his team (it's always a him) the chance to flex their lenses at a series of staged brawls and riots.



Optional, but always popular, will be a love-interest side-story, but one played mainly as an excuse to get a bit of flesh on the screen for the baying approval of whoever it is who actually wants to go and see a flawed and conflicted celebration (queasily pretending to be a condemnation) of young male group violence in all its inadequate and preeningly pathetic glory.



Yeah, nah. Count me out. I've sat through films nearly identical to Ultras at least half-a-dozen times in the last 14 years and they never really get much better, or much worse.

Netflix Italian drama Ultras takes a look at the lives of a group of passionate football supporters.

READ MORE:

* Six decent scares now screaming on Netflix

​* Crime comedy Good Girls ups the ante

* Graeme Tuckett's top 10 movies of 2019

This time around, first-time feature writer/director Francesco Lettieri has at least broadened the range of personalities a little more than is usual, with an old-farts vs young-bloods gang feud playing out in Ultras that does lend the film a few moments of unpredictability and intrigue.



The characters themselves are mostly never allowed to be much more than the sentimental boneheads who actually do make up these gangs, but lead Aniello Arena – an incomparably fine actor, with a life of actual murder and mayhem behind him – does find some shade and poignancy as the aging "Mohican", who is wondering whether a life defined by football fandom is enough for a man staring mortality in the face.

Netflix A football violence-focused film like Ultras gives an aspiring young director and his team the chance to flex their lenses at a series of staged brawls and riots.

Arena's scenes with Antonia Truppo, as the two of them try to work out whether they even want a relationship with the other, hint at other, far better and more heartfelt films to come from Lettieri. If Ultras is the calling card he needs to make more interesting films in the future, then its job here is done.



And that, readers, is that. After more than a decade of watching and writing about films and the people who make them, I've become yet another Covid-19 retiree. Hopefully we'll all be back in a month or three, but for now, I'll be making a daily movie pick on Facebook, which you are welcome to follow.



So, thanks for reading. It's been a pile of fun and true privilege. Stay inside and stay safe. Kia Kaha!

In Italian with English subtitles, Ultras is now streaming on Netflix.

