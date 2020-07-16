The Very Excellent Mister Dundee: Why Amazon's postmodern take is anything but

The Very Excellent Mr Dundee (TBC, 88mins) Directed by Dean Murphy *½

Nineteen years after he last donned the Akubra and 11 since his last leading role in the comedy-free cross-generational road movie Charlie & Boots, Paul “Crocodile Dundee” Hogan is back.

The now octogenarian Ocker goes all post-modern for this Hollywood-set reinvention, but this is less The Last Action Hero or JCVD and more a second-rate Curb Your Enthusiasm, as our doddery “star of the most successful independent film in the history of cinema” (as this movie constantly reminds us) lurches from one crisis to the next.

Director Dean Murphy (Strange Bedfellows and the aforementioned Boots) and co-writer Robert Mond’s hoary old premise revolves around the unexpected news that “Hoges” is up for a knighthood (Her Majesty is apparently a big fan of Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles).

Amazon Prime Video The Very Excellent Mr Dundee portrays Paul Hogan as a third-rate Larry David.

While the virtually retired actor is not too bothered, his long-suffering agent Angie (Rachael Carpani) sees it as one last opportunity to secure his legacy. A firm believer that there should be a fourth Dundee movie, she persuades Hogan to take a meeting with executives at Uni Realm Pictures.

However, unimpressed by their pitching essentially the plot of Dundee III, Hogan then scoffs at the inspired casting suggestion of Will Smith as his son – an opinion, that once leaked, gains him headlines for all the wrong reasons. Coupled with accidentally batting a snake straight at a fifth-grade teacher and getting papped wrestling with a Dundee-impersonator and some young fans – and Australia’s one-time favourite son is now public enemy No 1.

Salvation though potentially comes in the form of Olivia Newton-John. She has a charity gig she’d love Hogan to attend, however that’s the night that things will go from bad to catastrophically worse.

Amazon Prime Video The Very Excellent Mr Dundee fails to live up to its name.

While likely to be a hit with aficionados of the oldies-behaving-badly genre (Hogan is portrayed as a man who uses colourful language in a colour-blind world), the ironically titled The Very Excellent Mr Dundee is unlikely to win the ageing Aussie actor any new fans. Whereas Larry David’s long-running Enthusiasm relies on cleverly crafted cringe comedy and brilliant conceived delayed payoffs, this is simply a series of strained set-pieces that rely on old tropes and celebrity cameos, which, as well as Newton-John, include Chevy Chase, John Cleese and Wayne Knight. In a move which clearly shows America as the movie’s target market, they all get to play themselves, while Australasian actors like Roy Billing, Julia Morris and Kerry Armstrong are forced to don US accents for character roles. It also seems to have a very strange, US-filtered view of how a royal ceremony might be conducted.

However, whether it’s simply unfortunate timing or tone deafness, Dundee’s real problem is its reliance on ill-advised utterances regarding race to drive the narrative. And while there’s some fun in Aussies like Luke Hemsworth (who decides to claim New Zealand citizenship) and the controversial comedian Jim Jefferies condemning Hogan as a disgrace to their nation, Mel Gibson should be appalled at being co-opted into this farrago via what looks like “borrowed” red carpet footage.

Amazon Prime Video Schmaltzy, supposedly heartwarming grandpappy scenes with his 9-year-old “granddaughter” do Paul Hogan no favours in The Very Excellent Mister Dundee.

It’s not all a disaster. It posits a nightmarish alternate reality where Pauly Shore is back atop the box office and a proposed Dundee musical is exactly as garish as you’d thought it might be (a predictable That’s Not a Knife song includes the line: “I can see you’re not the sharpest tool in the shed, but buddy I wouldn’t use that to butter my bread”), but with leading man Hogan clearly visibly creaking and struggling to emote, even in schmaltzy, supposedly heartwarming grandpappy scenes with his 9-year-old “granddaughter”, it’s hard to warm to this cynical comedy.

At times more akin to a modern-day Ozploitation movie, I was left sharing the sentiments of one of the film’s outraged John Travolta fans: “We did not ask for this tragedy.”