The Girl on the Bridge: The sensitive and compelling Kiwi doco you need to see

The Girl on the Bridge is screening as part of this year's NZ International Film Festival.

The Girl on the Bridge (RP15, 91mins) Directed by Leanne Pooley ****½

“Why is it easier to get pizza delivered than to access a crisis worker when you’re about to kill yourself?”

That’s one of the many questions posed by young New Zealand global mental health campaigner and Voices of Hope co-founder Jazz Thornton in this heart-wrenching, thought-provoking documentary.

While concerned with the national issue of our horrific suicide statistics and what can be done to reduce them, this is very much a sometimes painfully intimate, personal look at Thornton’s struggle and quest to create a web series about the friend she could not save.

As she strives to find the right balance between heartfelt tribute and attempting to reduce the stigma around the subject, we see the demands and toll her role as the public face of Voices has on her. “I’ve been to hospital five times with people who have tried to take their own lives, had six goodbye messages from people I know and don’t know and literally had to restrain someone – it’s been a hell of a week,” she confesses to camera in the film’s opening moments.

Te Kāea Depression is a battle of silence and it affects everyone differently. Voices of Hope founder Jazz Thornton says those suffering from depression don't have to do it alone.

NZIFF Jazz Thornton is a global mental health campaigner and the co-founder of Voices of Hope.

Director Pooley, best known for crowdpleasing documentaries on The Topp Twins (Untouchable Girls) and Edmund Hillary (Beyond the Edge) here does a fabulous job of mixing Thornton’s “confessional” footage with tough conversations with her friend’s family and mates and frank debates between the young film-maker and her producers (Cass Avery and Alex Reed) about her emotional involvement in the project and getting its tone and message right.

With its stark depiction of the anguish and frustration of trying to help someone threatening to take their own life and dissection of a case involving “collective failure at an epic level”, The Girl on the Bridge is certainly not an easy or comfortable watch, but it’s a sensitive, important, vital and compelling one.

The Girl on the Bridge is screening both online and in select cinemas as part of this year’s Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival, which is taking place from July 24 to August 2. For more information, see nziff.co.nz.

