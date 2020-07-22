Before Everest: Kiwi film-maker investigates Sir Edmund Hillary slur

Richard Riddiford was the writer, director and narrator of Before Everest, which screened as part of this year's New Zealand International Film Festival.

Before Everest (E, 92mins) Directed by Richard Riddiford ***

He’s the man who is on our $5 note and “knocked the bastard off”, but in the Riddiford household Sir Edmund Hillary’s name has been mud for the past two decades.

The reason for the animosity? A passage in the beekeeper-turned-mountineer’s final autobiography – 1998’s A View From the Summit – where he wrote of Earle Riddiford: “I never liked him – nobody did”, before more damningly admitting that he would “never share a rope with him”.

The words hurt Riddiford’s wife Rose and family greatly, especially since Earle had been the one who had organised New Zealand’s first Himalayan expedition in 1951, a trip that led to an invitation for two of the quartet to join the British reconnaissance mission and ultimately that fateful Mt Everest ascent in 1953. “Why would he be so ungracious?” they mulled.

NZIFF The supposedly strained relationship between Earle Riddiford and Sir Edmund Hillary is at the heart of Before Everest.

While not nearly as aggrieved as his siblings, film-maker Richard Riddiford has spent the past decade-and-a-half off and on chronicling their search for why Hillary not only didn’t acknowledge their dad’s assistance, but questioned his character.

Fellow climbers provide few clues, mostly keeping their own counsel about their opinions (despite attempts by the Riddifords to get them to open up), leaving Hillary’s friend and biography “ghostwriter” Tom Scott to pick up the slack. In the film’s most enlightening moments, he reveals how he sacrificed his own Hillary biography ambitions by helping the seemingly flailing Kiwi icon rewrite his first seven chapters. “Ed was not an overly fulsome man when it came to acknowledging the contribution of others,” Scott admits.

However, a Hillary hatchet job is not Before Everest’s raison d’etre. Rather it aims to shed light on Earle’ Riddiford’s role in our mountaineering history and how his successful ascent of the Himalayas’ Mukut Parbat, along with Ed Cotter, was a key moment on the path to May 29, 1953.

Before Everest is screening both online and in select cinemas as part of this year's Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival, which is taking place from July 24 to August 2.