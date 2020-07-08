Greyhound: Tom Hanks' taut, tense and terrific WWII tale wasted on Apple TV+

Greyhound (M, 91mins) Directed by Aaron Schneider ****

He’s negotiated Somali pirates, piloted disabled air and spacecraft and battled intractable Mary Poppins author P.L. Travers.

Now Hollywood’s go-to-guy Tom Hanks takes on a cadre of German World War II U-Boats in this taut, tense and terrific adaptation of C.S. Forester’s 1955 novel The Good Shepherd.

He plays US naval commander Ernest Krause, whose first World War II assignment is the proverbial baptism of fire. Assisted by Canadian and British vessels, he and the crew of the USS Keeling (codename Greyhound) are charged with protecting a fleet of merchant ships carrying supplies vital to the success of the Allied troops. But before they can reach their destination of Liverpool, they’ll have to navigate the treacherous waters of the North Atlantic’s “Black Pit”. Without air cover for up to 50 hours, they’ll have to use all their equipment and nous to ensure they don’t succumb to the German “wolf pack”.

Apple TV In Greyhound, Tom Hanks plays US naval commander Ernest Krause.

While not quite reaching the compelling, claustrophobic and queasy heights of Das Boot, director Aaron Schneider (Get Low) does an excellent job of thrusting the viewer into the cramped conditions and chaos of life aboard the Keeling.

Although the economy of characters may disappoint, it cleverly avoids the confusion of who’s who that’s plagued bigger-budget projects like Midway, especially in this movie’s near monochromatic aesthetic.

With little time for character development (between the full-scale assaults, expect a lot of scenes of men barking co-ordinates at one another, looking through binoculars and furrowing brows) – there’s just one pre-command flashback setting up a predictable Cast Away-esque reason for Krause to endure – Hanks makes the most of small moments. There’s a quite brilliant running gag about his character’s uneaten meals, which also boasts a surprisingly emotional payoff.

Apple TV Greyhound left me lamenting that this excellent little tale didn’t get the cinematic release it’s craft and skill deserve.

While his performance and Blake Neely’s (Riverdale, Batwoman) atmospheric sonar ping-inspired score deserve plenty of plaudits, Hanks’ masterstroke, in pulling a rare double-duty as screenwriter (his first since 2011’s Larry Crowne), is in keeping the enemy offscreen. The U-Boats often appear out of nowhere and their only communication is – thankfully, sparingly used – taunting via radio.

It gives Greyhound the feel of a shark movie, making the viewer wonder when and where the next attack will come from – and lamenting that this excellent little tale didn’t get the cinematic release it’s craft and skill deserve.

Greyhound begins streaming on Apple TV+ on July 10.