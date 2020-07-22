Loimata: Why this Kiwi doco will move you in ways you might not see coming

Loimata: The Sweetest Tears (M, 94 minutes.) Directed by Anna Marbrook ****

When Lilo Ema Siope died in August of last year, she left behind a legacy of construction, discovery and revolution.

Siope was a woman who built mighty ocean-going waka and then captained those ships across and around the Pacific Ocean, spreading her knowledge, aroha and spirit wherever she went.

Siope's film-making collaborator Anna Marbrook (Te Mana o te Moana, the Pacific Voyagers) has documented something of her friend's last months – and the life that had gone before – in Loimata: The Sweetest Tears.

I walked into this film expecting to see a portrait of a world-renowned ship builder, navigator and sailor, undertaking one of the final voyages of her life. And, in a way, that is what Loimata is. But not in the way I was assuming it would be.

The Siope family – like so many others in this country - has been riven by abuse, cruelty and silence. From the family's earliest days in Aotearoa, growing up as the only Samoan family in 1960's Taihape, – "Dad arrived with no money, a lavalava and two singlets. It was winter" – to connecting with the wider Samoan community and culture in late ‘60s and early 1970s Auckland, and then through the almost inevitable generational repetition of abuse, survivorhood and finally, an unlikely but profoundly redemptive series of meetings and discussions, this film charts and records a journey that could challenge any ocean-crossing for sheer drama and emotion.

Siope was a fearless voyager, for sure. But not all of her journeys could be measured in miles or kilometres.

supplied At its best, in a series of gorgeously well-framed and scored sequences, exceptionally well-edited together, Loimata: The Sweetest Tears is a beautiful film, on several levels.

Loimata: The Sweetest Tears captures all this unique and eventually beautiful stuff, even while it still laying out and lashing in place just what a revolutionary and heroic figure Siope was.

On a big screen, if you possibly can, Loimata will move you in ways you might not see coming. Very recommended.

Loimata: The Sweetest Tears is screening both online and in select cinemas as part of this year’s Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival, which is taking place from July 24 to August 2. For more information, see nziff.co.nz