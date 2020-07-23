Bel Canto: Deeply disappointing hostage drama hits all the wrong notes

Bel Canto (M, 100mins) Directed by Paul Weitz **

All that was missing was the President himself.

To be honest though, Japanese businessman Katsumi Hosokawa (Ken Watanabe) really didn’t mind. Sure he was supposed to be at this lavish party in order to be persuaded to build a factory in the city, but all Hosokawa really cared about was the chance to hear his favourite opera singer live. He had been an avid fan of American soprano Roxane Coss (Julianne Moore) for many years, so this really was an opportunity of a lifetime.

However, others also clearly thought the country’s leader was going to be in attendance. A group of armed guerillas crash proceedings, taking everyone hostage and demanding the President release a batch of political prisoners. Problem is, he’s not there to hear their concerns. While it’s claimed he’s been called into talks with Israel, truth is, he’s simply at home catching up on his favourite telenovela. Suffice to say, the gunman are unimpressed, but remain committed to their plan.

Rialto Bel Canto’s predictable procession of lockdown regrets, revelations and recriminations strike as false a note as Julianne Moore’s clearly mimed singing.

Based on Ann Patchett’s multi-award-winning 2001 novel of the same name, itself inspired by the 1996 Peruvian Japanese embassy hostage crisis, Bel Canto is a deeply disappointing drama.

While the set-up suggests a Hotel Mumbai-esque, tension-filled tale, director and co-writer Paul Weitz (About a Boy, Mozart in the Jungle) has delivered a listless, languid chamber piece that seems more interested in a low-key kind of mass Stockholm Syndrome than being any kind of political thriller or offering heartwrenching high-stakes.

It’s arguable Weitz and fellow writer Anthony Weintraub deserve kudos for humanising all the characters, but in truth they are also so one-dimensional, it doesn’t really matter.

Yes, in the end, Bel Canto’s bland theatrics and irritatingly operatic denouement (that wouldn’t look out of place in a telenovela) are a tragic waste of an impressive international cast that also includes Sebastian Koch, Ryo Kase and Christopher Lambert.

Their characters’ predictable procession of lockdown regrets, revelations and recriminations strike as false a note as Moore’s clearly mimed singing.