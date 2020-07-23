Follow Me: Why this Saw-meets-Hostel is truly a Hollywood horror show

Follow Me (R16, 92mins) Directed by Will Wernick *½

Cole Turner (Keegan Allen) has spent virtually his entire life in front of a camera.

Filmed all the time as a child, he started making his own videos before becoming a teen. Then he discovered how to make money – and a career out of it.

With his “Escape Real Life” channel now boasting 12.6 million followers, he’s decided to celebrate its 10th anniversary with something truly special.

As usual, he’s handed all the details over to his fans and his entourage – all he knows is that they are travelling first class to Moscow.

Once on the ground – and after a little misunderstanding with airport officials – it’s revealed that they’ve been invited to a special, tailor-made Escape Room experience, one that will test Cole’s famous nerve.

“They don’t have the same rules,” he’s informed, as the quintet make their way to Bolshevik Prison, where they are hooded, separated and seemingly seriously underprepared for a night they will all never forget.

Studio Canal Were we not in a pandemic, Follow Me would surely have ended up simply buried somewhere on a streaming service.

Studio Canal Follow Me is derivative, dull and downright nasty.

A kind of Eastern European-set semi sequel to his little-seen 2017 film Escape Room (not to be confused with last year’s more high-profile horror of the same name), Will Wernick has delivered a derivative, dull and downright nasty kind of Saw-meets-Hostel.

While its premise may attempt to make fun of modern day “influencers” and “YouTubers”, its frights and tone are distinctly “old school”, with manacles, maiming and more than a little misogyny present and correct. If the main male characters come across as narcissistic or empathy free, then it’s the females who suffer the worst privations (be it dreary dialogue to deliver, or near drowning).

Follow Me is also yet another entry in the US movie industry’s “foreign cities are dangerous” campaign (albeit one unable to afford Liam Neeson), with this Moscow boasting guns and gangsters in virtually every establishment.

A true Hollywood horror show that surely, would we not be in a pandemic, should have ended up buried on a streaming service.