Not keen on Disney+'s Mulan premium? Then why not watch the bonkers Iron Mask

REVIEW: Balking at Disney+’s Mulan price tag of an extra $40, plus the streaming service’s subscription fee, to view the partly New Zealand-shot movie when it drops on September 4?

Then why not invest significantly less in an even more star-studded international co-production laced with Chinese mythology and boasting plenty of Eastern action.

The Iron Mask (now streaming on YouTube and GooglePlay, as well as available on DVD/Blu-ray) brings together the talents of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, Charles Dance, Jason Flemyng​ and the late Rutger Hauer for a globetrotting adventure filled with dragons, witches, princesses and masters.

Despite being filled with those Chinese fantasy action tropes, Mask is actually a Russian-Chinese collaboration – a sequel to 2014’s Russian box-office smash Forbidden Kingdom.

As with that tale, director Oleg Stepchenko’s​ (who is also one of the film’s three writers) follow-up traces the fortunes of early 18th Century English cartographer Jonathan Green (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’ Flemyng).

IGN The Iron Mask is now available to stream in New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Neon's Lovecraft Country, Netflix's High Score among shows to stream this week

* The One and Only Ivan: Disney+'s CGI spectacular sends out mixed messages

* Chemical Hearts: Lili Reinhart shines in Amazon's heartwrenching teen drama

* Lowdown Dirty Criminals: James Rolleston's Kiwi crime caper a swaggering triumph

* The 10 before Tenet: The ultimate ranking of Christopher Nolan movies



Supplied Only a movie as mad as The Iron Mask would keep Jackie Chan shackled throughout most of its two-hour running time.

Released from a Russian prison on the proviso that he only heads east, Green is joined on a journey into China by a young Chinese “boy” (Yao Xingtong​) he asks to be freed alongside him from the gulag.

Little does Green know though that Cheng Lan is actually a Chinese princess, a woman banished from her homeland by black wizards and a two-faced witch who want to control a dragon and the lucrative trade that has sprung up from its eyelash tea.

Half-a-world-away, in the Tower of London, not only is the princess’ master (Chan) held in chains, but also Peter the Great (Yuri Kolokolnikov​), the true ruler of Russia.

Both had given up hope of rescue until inadvertently intercepting a homing pigeon sent by Green to his former love Miss Dudley (Anna Churina​). Peter believes that if they can alert her to their plight, she might be able to entreat her father Lord Dudley (Game of Thrones’ Dance) to set them free.

Supplied Arnold Schwarzenegger steals the show as the bewigged jailor James Hook.

A movie that treats action set-pieces like Bollywood dance sequences, The Iron Mask works best when you don’t try to follow the plot and just enjoy the frankly bonkers ride.

Featuring giant waves, tiny ship captains, dreadful drubbing and Schwarzenegger playing a moustache-twirling, memorabilia-collecting, bewigged jailer named James Hook, Stepchenko gamely attempts to corral his unruly story into some kind of coherent whole – with mixed success.

This really is two separate stories that don’t quite gel – an Alexandre Dumas-style prison escape and a mysticism-meets-mercantilism adventure that feels like a lost episode of The New Legends of Monkey.

A cute CGI-beastie inexplicably flits in and out of the story, although, to be fair, so does Dance. And while Arnie gets to ham it up, something which he appears to approach with gusto, the “special participation of Jackie Chan” pretty much consists of him being shackled throughout most of the near two-hour running time.

Still, Iron Mask doesn’t stint on the action front, offers plenty of laughs (intentional and otherwise) and a budget-friendly diversion from our current, sometimes surreal reality.

Supplied Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Only Cloud Knows and The Legends of Monkey are among the Mulan alternatives available to stream right now.

Five Other Great Mulan Alternatives

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (iTunes)

The film that gave the globe wuxia and wushu. Director Ang Lee had already shown his versatility with the likes of Sense and Sensibility and The Ice Storm, but he caught the world's attention with this miraculous Mandarin marriage of how-did-they-do-that martial arts and intimate love story. Actors Michelle Yeoh and Chow Yun-Fat were simply superb.

Crouching Tiger: Sword of Destiny (Netflix)

It took a decade-and-a-half for this sequel to arrive and nobody could have imagined that it would be told entirely in English, backed by an “internet television” company and mostly shot in New Zealand. Michelle Yeoh's lovelorn warrior Yu Shu Lien is forced back into the fray when she discovers the sword Green Destiny is under threat again.

Only Cloud Knows (iTunes)

Filmed here around the same time as Mulan, director Feng Xiaogang’s 2019, New Zealand-set, bittersweet love story might be overly sentimental, but certainly packs an emotional punch. It’s the story of Simon and Jennifer, a Beijing-born pair who met in an Auckland boarding house and make a life together by opening a restaurant in Central Otago’s Clyde.

The New Legends of Monkey (Netflix)

Co-produced by TVNZ, ABC Australia and Netflix, this high-concept re-imagining of the popular ancient myth is set in a universal "neverwhere" world that is a hybrid of east and west. Starring Kiwis Josh Thomson and Luciane Buchanan, it follows the adventures of a teenage girl and a trio of fallen gods as they battle the forces of chaos.

Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles (iTunes)

Before blowing global audiences' minds with his bright, breathtaking and bedazzling action bonanzas Hero and House of Flying Daggers, Chinese director Zhang Yimou was best known for his intimate human dramas and bleak backdrops. He returned to those roots with this 2005 road-movie about an ageing Japanese coastal fisherman trying to reconnect with his son.