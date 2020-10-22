Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Baron Cohen tries to Trump original's craziness

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (TBC, 96mins) Directed by Jason Woliner ***

While the 2006 “documentary” made by Kazakhstan's “sixth-most famous man” was a global hit, it did not go down well in Borat Margaret Sagdiyev’s (Sacha Baron Cohen) homeland.

Potassium and pubis exports plummeted and the country became a laughing stock.

Angered by the fallout, Kazak officials sentenced Borat to a life of hard labour in a gulag. However, with America now a very different place to the one run by George W. Bush, he may have just earned a reprieve.

After it was “ruined” by “evil man” Obama, incumbent President “McDonald Trump” has made America great again and is mates with all the global “tough guys” Borat’s bosses want to be friends with. To that end, the controversial journalist is released and given a new assignment. He must return to the USA and deliver a gift (as well as returning home with a chocolate cake) to a high-ranking Trump official in order to earn his respect. Their choice of present? Minister of Culture and No.1 porno star Johnny the Monkey.

After being inoculated with “gypsy tears”, Borat is granted a quick visit home before shipping out with his primate companion. The village though is not exactly welcoming, with one son, Huey Lewis, having changed his name to Jeffrey Epstein and the others wanting nothing to do with Borat. Then, there’s another surprise, he has a 15-year-old daughter, Tutar (24-year-old Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova), who, as according to local tradition, lives in a barn and dreams of being like “Princess” Melania – “the happiest wife in the world”. So when she hears her father is off to America, she’s desperate to join him – by any means necessary.

As with the original, what follows is a taboo-busting, outrageous, hilarious and deeply disturbing road trip across the heartland of America. As previously estranged dad and teenage daughter slowly begin to bond, they encounter and interview Instagram influencers, anti-abortionist “women’s health advisors”, plastic surgeons, debutante ball organisers and a Republican women’s group, in order to expose their beliefs and prejudices in a now “calculator crazy” country.

Cleverly, Baron Cohen is able to get around the problem of Borat now being famous, by having him disguise himself as everything from Professor Phillip Drummond III (a sneaky reference to a certain 1980s sitcom) to a country singer and, um, McDonald Trump. Then there’s the new ace up his sleeve, Bakalova. A comedic tour-de-force and revelation, her Beverly Hills 90210-esque casting is inspired and key to one of the movie’s most illuminating and controversial scenarios – the interview with “America’s mayor”.

But while that set-piece, Borat’s lockdown with two QAnon members and the final Usual Suspects-esque rug-pull are audacious and truly jaw-dropping, not everything works and certainly a lot of it is of questionable taste.

As anyone who watched Baron Cohen’s 2018 series Who is America? will know, you have to wade through a lot of potentially offensive and distasteful material in order to get to the real truth of what he’s trying to say – and the nuggets of comedic gold.

It’s likely many viewers won’t make it past the first 15 minutes, but there is a payoff for those who do. You might not approve of his methods, but the results are shocking and, occasionally, uproariously funny.

Director Jason Woliner (who has helmed a few episodes of the What We Do in the Shadows TV series) clearly has the mockumentary style down pat, but he doesn’t perhaps show the restraint or skill exhibited by Seinfeld maestro Larry Charles in the original (something that maybe also attributable to this having 10 writers, instead of 2006’s five).

On the flipside though, Baron Cohen’s risk-taking this time around is rewarded with a perfectly timed release (the film ends by urging American viewers to vote).

A double-bill of this and Alex Gibney’s stunning and more sobering Totally Under Control couldn’t be more damning about the current disarray and disharmony in the “home of the brave”.