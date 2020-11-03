You've Been Trumped Too: Donald's Scottish scandal sequel slightly sub-par

You've Been Trumpted Too is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

You’ve Been Trumped Too (13+, 79mins) Directed by Anthony Baxter ***

“This is not simply another four-year election. This is a crossroads in the history of our civilization...this is a struggle for the survival of our nation...our last chance to save it.”

While that may sound like something said in the past few days, it’s actually a speech made by one Donald Trump back on October 13, 2016, just weeks before he was elected the 45th President of the United States.

That’s also around the time this follow-up to Anthony Baxter’s 2011 expose on The Don’s imperious attitude towards Scottish homeowners – You’ve Been Trumped – was originally supposed to see the light of day. Just in time to persuade an American voter or two to think again about whether they really wanted him running their country. However, corporate might Trumped Kickstarter and the crowdfunded sequel was effectively barred from being shown by legal threats and the subsequent inability for any potential broadcasters or distributors to get indemnity insurance.

Supplied The original You've Been Trumped documentary is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.

So finally, a full electoral cycle on, the red tape has been cut through and we’re finally getting a chance to examine another “movie Donald Trump didn’t want you to see”. Whereas, the first, sometimes compelling Trumped looked at the environmental effects his self-confessed “world’s great golf course” had on the landscape of Scotland’s east coast, how he charmed, bullied and bulldozed his way into getting all the planning permissions he needed (apparently not as he claimed just the other day with the help of the late Sean Connery), publicly disparaged those who opposed him and harassed those who wouldn’t sell, Trumped Too very much focuses on the battle between his course’s staff, nonagenarian Molly Forbes and her son Michael.

After the building of an access road to the course damaged their water supply in 2010, the pair unsuccessfully spent the next five years trying to get Trump International to restore it, despite a clear obligation to do so.

After watching their frustrating lack of progress, Baxter took up their cause, attempting to interview Trump officials – and the man himself. Amazingly, he even managed to land an interview with the man who had threatened him during the making of the first movie. Seemingly impressed that Trumped had aired on the BBC, he agreed to a chat, only to spend much of it lambasting the film-maker about the poor quality of his microphone clips.

Then, as the shock news came through that the Forbes’ tormentor-in-chief was running for America’s top office, Baxter decided it was time to start following the Presidential-candidate’s campaign and seeing if he could throw a wider spotlight onto their ongoing plight.

Supplied You've Been Trumped Too doesn’t pack quite the same punch as the original 2011 documentary.

There’s definitely a touch of the Michael Moore’s about this second installment of this Scottish sandtrap saga. Baxter comes-up with some clever conceits, like flying Michael Forbes out to the Republican National Convention and watching as he tells delegates and supporters of his dealings with their candidate. He even unearths some analogous situations in America – including one in Moore’s hometown of Flint, Michigan.

Split screens and a juxtaposition of words and actions also hammer the message home about empty promises and weasel words. When Trump tells reporters that Molly reminds him of his mother, she tartly responds that “he hasn’t been very nice to her, then”. She also pithily marks him out as “a child that never grew up”.

Supplied You've Been Trumped Too details Scottish nonagenerian Molly Forbes’ five-year battle with Donald Trump.

But despite all the crowdpleasing and blood-boiling David vs Golialth elements, something feels slightly flat about Trumped Too. There is quite a lot of repeated footage and those other instances of running roughshod are disappointingly given little screen time.

Equally frustrating is that the film has seemingly been released as it would have been in 2016, with no epilogue, or even just a line to say what’s happened to Molly (she’s still alive, but now in nursing care, in case you’re wondering). As for Trump, I guess we’ll find out over the next few weeks.

