Jay and Silent Bob Reboot: Kevin Smith's crazed comeback finally makes NZ debut

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (16, 105mins) Directed by Kevin Smith ***

While Quick Stop Groceries has endured, the residents of Leonardo, New Jersey have been waiting for a replacement for the adjacent video store for years.

So when signs for Cock Smoker Chicken Restaurant appear on the seemingly abandoned building, hopes rise. However, a police raid is all it takes to shatter locals’ dreams of convenient fast food. Turns out, the signage has been a smokescreen for an illegal marijuana dispensary run by serial slackers Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith).

Hauled before the courts, the pair are surprised to find the best lawyer in showbiz (Justin Long) waiting to represent them. Arguing that Jay and his hetero-lifemate were nothing more than paid performers doing a stunt for an upcoming movie, the attorney manages to get the charges dropped.

KEVIN SMITH When Hollywood proposes a reboot called Bluntman v Chronic, Jay and Silent Bob head to California to try to stop them.

Any celebration is shortlived though. Their legal counsel quickly turns on them, bringing a suit against the duo for copyright infringement – claiming their names are actually the intellectual property of Saban Films. “We don’t own any property, and we’ve never been intellectual about anything,” Jay opines.

However, having bought the rights to their comic-book alter-egos Bluntman and Chronic for a meagre sum, Saban are planning a Kevin Smith-directed movie reboot. Incensed at this news, the Jersey boys are determined to go to California to stop the production before it’s too late.

Yes, more than a quarter of a century after they were first sighted Clerks and nearly 15 years since they last appeared in Clerks II, the-less-than-dynamic duo and the rest of the View Askew Universe are back.

Made as a result of writer-director Smith’s near fatal attack in early 2018 (because he was desperate that his final movie not be the much-derided Yoga Hosers), Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is both a disarmingly charming trawl through Smith’s back-catalogue of characters and a scabrous skewering of modern day entertainment. “We’re at Point Break for pop culture,” comic-book store owner and former Mallrat Brodie (Jason Lee) tells the boys. “And not the Keanu and Swayze one.”

Explaining how Hollywood has abandoned sequels, in favour of reboots, Brodie’s cynical view will strike a chord with many viewers. “They take a movie you loved as a kid and add youth and diversity to it,” he says, before lamenting that “they don’t even make squeakquels anymore”.

It’s just one of many fourth-wall, meta moments which punctuate the otherwise chaotic, sweary and scatological road movie. Newcomers may well be bewildered by many of the references, but long-term Smith fans will lap this up (as was shown by the amazing pre-Covid attendances at screenings in the US late last year).

Supplied Scattershot, self-indulgent and sometimes sloppy it may be, but this Reboot is certainly never derivative or dull.

If you ever wanted to know what happened to Dogma’s Loki and Chasing Amy’s Holden (and see Matt Damon and Ben Affleck try to out-pun one another and make fun of Marvel and DC) than this will more than satisfy. Others to feature in this cameo-laden riot include Supergirl Melissa Benoist, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, James Van Der Beek, Chris Hemsworth, Jason Biggs, Stan Lee and another actor who once wore the cape and cowl.

But for all the blunt humour and self-deprecating digs towards Smith’s much-derided Jersey Girl, Reboot is surprisingly sweet. At its heart, it’s a story of friendship and fatherhood, with Smith’s own daughter Harley Quinn (playing a character called Millennium “Millie” Falcon) impressing in a key role and Affleck’s Holden delivering a heartfelt speech about “realising you’re not Bruce Wayne anymore, you’re Thomas Wayne, Or Bruce Wayne's mom, whose name escapes me”.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot debuts at 8.30pm, Wednesday, December 9 on Sky Movies Premiere.