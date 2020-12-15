Crackerjack: Netflix debut for one of Australia's best comedies of the century

Crackerjack (M, 88min) Directed by Paul Moloney ****

Jack Simpson (Mike Molloy) has a favourite phrase – sudden transit strike. When it appears in print or on the nightly news, it means a cash bonanza for him.

As a member of the Cityside Bowling Club – actually as three members thanks to a little creative licence – he has the rights to a trio of car-park spaces at the inner-city club, a commodity which harassed workers are willing to pay top dollar for, particularly with the seemingly regular antagonism between Melbourne's transport bosses and their workers. The arrangement works well in Jack's mind. He gets to make money to supplement his meagre call-centre earnings, while the club gets the benefit of his annual subscription.

However, with the club's membership dwindling through incapacitation, Gold Coast retirements and one-way trips to the great bowling green in the sky, Cityside suddenly decides to call on the services of the six-year veteran of the club.

Supplied John Clarke stars opposite in Mike Molloy in the anarchic Aussie comedy Crackerjack.

Problem is, Jack has never thrown a drive in anger and his brash, upfront style is somewhat at odds with the world of whites, kittys, cucumber sandwiches, cheese wheels and reasonably priced beer.

But with the club facing extinction or the infiltration of the dreaded pokie machines, the onus falls on Jack to keep them afloat – on and off the green.

Conceived after Australian writer/actor Mick Molloy's television show was cancelled in 1999, this 2002 tale showcases the then stand-up comedian's charm and talent to the max.

Bearing a striking resemblance to the late John Belushi in his halcyon days of Animal House and The Blues Brothers, Molloy mixes ready wit with the ability to swear to Olympic standard.

Supplied After watching Crackerjack, you’ll never look at a game of bowls in quite the same way again.

While Molloy's script, written with brother Richard, creaks with the weight of well-worn cliches, it is a class above other early noughties Aussie comedies like The Man Who Sued God and the unrelentingly awful The Wog Boy.

More subtle than his stand-up or television act, Crackerjack is an adult comedy, like Waking Ned Devine, that even your grandmother can appreciate the somewhat risque humour of.

Molloy also cleverly surrounded himself with some of the doyens of Australasian cinema.

The ubiquitous Bill Hunter (Muriel's Wedding, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Strictly Ballroom), who allegedly prepared for his role by buying a packet of cigarettes and a six-pack of beer, adds his usual quiet authority to proceedings; while Kiwi John Clarke, cast against type as a ruthless gaming machine king, uses his dry wit to menacingly effective ends.

Supplied Bill Hunter, right, allegedly prepared for his role in Crackerjack by buying a packet of cigarettes and a six-pack of beer.

Director Paul Moloney, whose TV credits read like a complete works of the Grundy Corporation, displays a deft touch, mixing Molloy's broad humour with suitably dramatic bowls action (without resorting to slow-motion) and some terrific visual set pieces.

After watching this, you’ll never look at a game of bowls in quite the same way again and might just consider signing up for a roll-up this summer.