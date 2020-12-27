The 10 best films I've seen this year

Savage tells the story of the formation and life of New Zealand gangs.

OPINION: I feel lucky to have seen any big screen movies at all in 2020.

These are the – mostly general release – films that especially stayed with me.

Supplied Calm With Horses, Monos and Savage are among the best movies released in New Zealand in the past year.

READ MORE:

* The Painter and the Thief: Why this doco is unlike anything you've seen before

* Nomadland: Why this Frances McDormand-starrer is the perfect film for 2020

* Anne Frank: Parallel Stories: Why you need to see this stunning documentary

* The Midnight Sky: George Clooney's Netflix drama assembled from familiar parts



Supplied A Son offered up one of those stay-with-you-forever narratives with the power to subtly alter the way you see your world.

A Son

I don't know if it was significant that A Son was the last film I saw before lockdown. And maybe the power of the film was amplified by the circumstances, but it remains the most affective drama of the year, by a long mark.

Mehdi Barsaoui's​ feature, on a couple's collapse as their son fights for his life in hospital, is one of those stay-with-you-forever narratives with the power to subtly alter the way you see your world.

Supplied Seen during the Trump regime, Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always was a sobering, angering reminder of the American right's attack on women.

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always

Two young women travel from Pennsylvania to New York, so that one can obtain a legal abortion without needing a parent's consent.

Seen during the Trump regime, Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always was a sobering, angering reminder of the American right's attack on women. But, somehow, the film never became unendurable or dour.

Directed by Eliza Hittman, with a terrific cast, and a cameo from Sharon van Etten. Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always is a gem.

Supplied American Utopia: Now the most impressively staged and technically-well-realised concert movie I know of.

American Utopia

Spike Lee's film of David Byrne's American Utopia did the seemingly impossible – it topped Stop Making Sense as the most impressively staged and technically-well-realised concert movie I know of. Stunning.

Supplied Sarah Green's title performance held Rosie together perfectly.

Rosie

Another downbeat stunner that could have been unendurable, but turned out oddly joyous and uplifting.

Rosie followed a young family around hostels and shelters in contemporary Dublin, while hunting desperately for a secure home.

Roddy Doyle (The Commitments) wrote the script. Sarah Green's title performance held the film together perfectly.

Supplied Kelvin Harrison Jr, as the former child-soldier-turned-high-school-athlete, was hypnotic in Luce.

Luce

In an unnamed American suburb, well-meaning parents are in turmoil as their adopted son feuds with a teacher at his school.

Luce throws race, sex, politics and global conflict into a blender and came back with something disorientating and unmissable.

Octavia Spencer, Tim Roth and Naomi Watts were the big names on the poster, but Kelvin Harrison Jr, as the former child-soldier-turned-high-school-athlete, was hypnotic.

Madman Monos looked and sounded like an epic, but worked on every level it pitched at.

Monos

High in the Colombian mountains, a rag-tag bunch of young rebel recruits have an American woman hostage.

After she escapes, they turn on each other to prove loyalty to their brutal adult commanders.

Lord of the Flies was the laziest comparison, but unavoidable. Monos looked and sounded like an epic, but worked on every level it pitched at.

Supplied Technically, Savage stunned. And emotionally, it connected.

Savage

Sam Kelly's debut feature didn't glorify, excuse or shy away from the brutal reality of Aotearoa's gang culture, but still wrested a provocative, authentic and ultimately moving story out of the accumulated cruelties and delusions that drive young men to join gangs at all.

Technically, it stunned. And emotionally, it connected.

supplied Loimata The Sweetest Tears was a crucial examination of a life and family history that went to places I didn't see coming.

Loimata

Her friends called Ema Siope “Six Foot Two, with the strength of three men”. She was recognised as one of the best builders, captains and navigators of ocean-going waka of the modern age.

Ana Marbrook's documentary on this formidable woman – who really should be more famous in Aotearoa than any America’s Cup sailor – was a crucial examination of a life and family history that went to places I didn't see coming.

Limelight God of the Piano played like a Michael Haneke film, but with a PG rating, if such a thing were even possible.

God of The Piano

Nope, I don't know why so many films about disputed paternity have come out in 2020 either. Or why they have all mostly been so good.

God of The Piano is an Israeli drama that lays out a slender tale of a child prodigy being raised by jealous and disaffected parents. It played like a Michael Haneke film, but with a PG rating, if such a thing were even possible.

Vendetta Calm With Horses is as lyrical and insightful, as it is brutal and fierce.

Calm With Horses

This underseen Irish drama wove a dark tale of rural meth labs, retribution and one dad struggling to find a place for himself in his ex partner's and his child's life.

Calm With Horses is as lyrical and insightful, as it is brutal and fierce.

Also very good, in this unprecedented year:

The Lighthouse

Come to Daddy

The Climb

Reunion

Helen Kelly: Together

Queen and Slim

Bait

In Fabric

Not seen, but wish I had:

Babyteeth

The Assistant