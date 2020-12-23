Sylvie's Love: Why Amazon's jazz-infused romance is the perfect Xmas escape

Sylvie’s Love (TBC, 114mins) Directed by Eugene Ashe ****

Fans of movies like Far From Heaven, If Beale Street Could Talk and the works of Douglas Sirk – have Amazon Prime Video got a festive treat for you.

Almost seven years in the making, Sylvie’s Love is an achingly romantic, sumptuously staged mid-20th century drama featuring a fabulous performance from Thor: Ragnarok’s breakout star Tessa Thompson. She plays Sylvie Johnson, a young woman who finds herself torn between her obligations and affections towards two men, while trying to carve out an independent life for herself.

When we first meet her (chronologically at least), Sylvie is working in her father’s record store. While he laments her preference for watching TV rather than exploring the summer sights of their Harlem neighbourhood, he knows that she’s hamstrung waiting for her fiancé Lacy (Alano Miller) to return home from the war in Korea.

It’s a tie that aspiring jazz musician Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha) initially is unaware of, as he attempts to woo the woman he became entranced by, just while looking through the shop window. Managing to persuade Sylvie’s father to take him on as part-time help, Robert introduces her to his world. “You gonna turn down a dance with the next John Coltrane?” he entreats her.

But while managing to earn a goodnight kiss from their “rather date-like” evening out, Sylvie also reveals how her betrothed is from a prominent family, something that’s also hammered home to her the next day by her etiquette school-running mother, when she overhears Sylvie talk about Robert’s talent with a sax.

“A young lady should never give gushing praise to a young man, especially one beneath her station. It might give off the wrong impression.”

Amazon Prime Video Tessa Thompson delivers her finest performance yet in Amazon Prime Video’s Sylvie's Love.

However, when she persuades him that the last evening’s end was “just a momentary lapse in judgement”, he counters that “life’s too short to waste time on things you don’t absolutely love”, before asking if she’ll join him on his quartet’s residency in Paris.

Writer-director Eugene Ashe’s (2012 drama Homecoming) tale really lets its soundtrack do a lot of the talking. The plethora of classic cuts, showcasing everyone from Sam Cooke to Doris Day and The Drifters, adds significantly to both the film’s aesthetic and mood, while the production design and costumes are first-rate. There’s also a freshness and verve about this particular love triangle, with viewers likely to feel as genuinely torn as Sylvie about the path she should choose. That we feel that way is definitely down to the terrific turn from Thompson and her supporting men.

Asomugha (the little-seen Crown Heights) exudes both confidence and circumspection, while Miller (TV’s Underground) isn’t your typical flawed, inflexible third wheel.

Amazon Prime Video Sylvie's Love is a movie filled with memorable music and moments and evocative images large and small.

Thompson’s Sylvie though, is very much her own woman and some of the best scenes involve her navigating a job as an assistant on a Julia Child-esque cooking show and barely controlling her rage at the casual bigotedness of Lacy’s employers.

A movie filled with memorable moments and evocative images large and small, Sylvie’s Love might be just the escape you need at this crazy time of year.

Sylvie's Love begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video on December 23.