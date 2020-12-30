The Way I See It: Sensational doco captures White House insider's perspective

The Way I See It is now available to stream on iTunes, YouTube and Google Play.

The Way I See It (PG, 102mins) Directed by Dawn Porter ****½

Pete Souza was the official White House photographer for two Presidents – Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama.

While the former star of Bedtime for Bonzo and the first African-American president of the prestigious Harvard Law Review may seem unlikely blokes to share similar traits, the skilled snapper says they both had a strong sense of empathy. A concern for their fellow Americans and citizens around the globe. All things seemingly lacking in the 45th President, currently raging against the dying light of his turbulent time in the Oval Office.

Since ending his second stint at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Souza has become a social media sensation. On Instagram, he’s known as “the King of Shade”, responding to Donald Trump’s increasingly enraged tweeting with photos of his immediate predecessor consoling, cajoling, connecting. They are a visual contrast that has won him many admirers, more than two million followers and led to the creation of the 2018 book, Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents.

Souza has also become a popular speaker, which is where Dawn Porter’s delightful and insightful documentary (which debuted at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival) draws much of its content from.

A la Spike Jonze’s Beastie Boys Story, Porter (whose previous subjects have included Bobby Kennedy, public defenders and civil rights activist John Lewis) leans heavily on Souza delivering a series of speeches and multimedia presentations. The result is a rare look into what goes on behind the gates, an opportunity to see two Commanders in Chief not only in their public prime, but also as husbands and fathers, and a fascinating study of the power of photography (Souza says he always thinks in terms of “mood, emotion and content” when shooting).

Supplied Barack Obama was the second US President Pete Souza was the official White House photographer for.

He is also a firm believer that a single image can say so much more than video footage. As well as capturing an emotion, “a still image can stop time”, he says. The plethora of candid, intimate and humorous photos displayed here, of moments large and small, provide plenty of documentary evidence of that. One series depicting Reagan and his wife Nancy in their later years, attempting to plant a tree, will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions all on their own.

A self-confessed “historian with a camera”, Souza is at pains to point out to his fellow countrymen that they get the Presidents they deserve. “With the Obama, debate, dissent and discussion was welcomed,” he recalls, before adding that the Presidency is a relay race (and making a less-than-subtle hint that someone has now dropped the baton).

Supplied The Way I See It may make you rethink your opinion of Ronald Reagan’s presidency.

Alarmed at the downgrading of the position of Official White House Photographer (a position first held by Cecil Stoughton in 1960), Souza is disappointed Shealah Craighead has been kept at arm’s length and had very few of her photos published by the Trump administration.

But, he believes, that’s just typical of a man who has continued to disrespect the office of the presidency, and something he hopes will end next month – on January 20.

The Way I See It is now available to stream on iTunes, Google Play and YouTube.