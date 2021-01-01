Pieces of a Woman: Intense opening makes Netflix's family drama a must see

REVIEW: Be Warned. Particularly for anyone who has experienced or witnessed childbirth, the first 30 minutes of Hungarian director Kornel Mundruczo’s all-consuming and heartwrenching Pieces of a Woman (in select Kiwi cinemas now and streaming on Netflix from January 7) will be some of the most intense and emotional drama you’ll see this – and perhaps any – year.

Shia LaBeouf (Transformers) and particularly Vanessa Kirby (The Crown’s original Princess Margaret) are simply stunning as the couple whose homebirth of the first child puts their relationship through the wringer.

Little wonder the latter took home the prize for best actress at the 2020 Venice Film Festival and is now being touted for awards season glory.

While the subsequent 90-minutes don’t quite live up to the intensity or narrative quality of that stunning opening, Mundruczo and his regular screenwriting collaborator Kata Weber (2014 doggie drama White God) have arguably created this year’s Marriage Story or this decade’s Don’t Look Now (a comparison assisted by Kirby’s character sporting a vivid red coat similar to one that played such a vital visual role in Nicolas Roeg’s 1973 masterpiece).

As Pieces of a Woman opens, there’s nary a hint of the maelstrom to come. LaBeouf’s Boston bridge builder Sean Carson promises aloud that his soon-to-be-born daughter will be first to cross his latest project, before bickering with his mother-in-law Elizabeth (Ellen Burstyn) over the new, sensible car she’s determined to buy the couple. “How can you build a bridge, when you can’t tell the time?” Elizabeth opines when he’s late for their appointment at the dealership. “Great, it’s grey - like her soul,” he whispers to wife Martha (Kirby) after the sale is completed.

Once home though, the joking doesn’t last long. Martha’s waters break and a hurried phone call to her midwife doesn’t give her the answer the mum-to-be wants. She’s unavailable because she’s in the middle of a labour. “So am I,” Martha cries.

Despite assurances that her replacement Eva (Netflix’s Lost in Space’s Molly Parker) is more than competent, Martha is now distinctly on edge. Especially as soon after Eva’s arrival, the baby’s heart-rate starts to drop. As panic begins to rise, Eva suggests to Sean that outside help may be required.

Netflix A visceral, haunting example of how life can change in an instant, Pieces of a Woman is a film not easily forgotten.

Shot over two days and in just six takes, the emotionally exhausting half-hour sequence is truly stunning in its execution and in capturing Kirby’s raw, uninhibited performance. Using a clever mix of fixed and gliding camera moves between locations in the Carson’s apartment, Mundruczo draws us into the centre of the increasing tense situation, teasing us with off-screen conversations and framing that appears to force you to crane your neck for a slightly better view. Credit the film-maker too for the treatment of his star. This is a triumph of protecting his actor’s modesty, while at the same time allowing us to see all her naked emotions.

It’s all so powerful, it takes a while to readjust and recalibrate for the subsequent fallout. While those fireworks are more understated, they raise thought-provoking issues around the desire to blame, the quest for justice and simply the need to move on.

Cleverly, and importantly, none of the characters here are flawless, but they also have a point-of-view and a stake in the ultimate outcome. A visceral, haunting example of how life can change in an instant, Pieces of a Woman is a film not easily forgotten.

Now screening in select cinemas, Pieces of a Woman debuts on Netflix on January 7.