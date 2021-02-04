76 Days: An intimate, haunting, sobering look at the first months of Covid-19

76 Days is now available to stream on iTunes.

76 Days (PG, 93mins) Directed by Weixi Chen, Hao Wu and Anonymous ****

While it’s going to be hard for anyone to top Alex Gibney and company’s Totally Under Control in detailing the initial spread and individual governmental response to Covid-19, this intimate documentary does provide a fascinating counterpoint.

Debuting at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival a full month before Control made its bow, the American-made, Chinese-shot 76 Days takes a fly-on-the-wall look at the first days of what became a global pandemic.

As its title suggests, it captures footage of the two-and-a-half months (from January 23 to April 8 last year) when the Chinese government locked down the city of Wuhan and its 11 million inhabitants in order to combat the virus’ disconcertingly rapid dissemination.

Supplied 76 Days is an intimate, haunting look at the initial Covid-19 lockdown in Wuhan.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: New Chinese film praises Wuhan ahead of lockdown anniversary

* Amazon's Time, Netflix's Mank among the best movies of 2020

* Why The Thing, 12 Monkeys and Contagion feel even more frightening in 2020



Incorporating filming from four different hospitals, it shows the fear, care and sheer exhaustion of healthcare workers as they try to deal with an overwhelming number of infected patients and shifts that seemingly have no end.

With an unblinking eye, you’ll see nurses breaking regulations to rescue a recently deceased patient’s bracelet for a loved one, mothers and babies being separated to prevent cross-infection, a dementia patient who can’t understand why they can’t go home and a phone ringing for the 32nd time (as its illuminated messaging confirms for us) as its owner lies still, unable to ever silence it again.

Supplied Incorporating filming from four different hospitals, 76 Days shows the fear, care and sheer exhaustion of healthcare workers as they try to deal with an overwhelming number of infected patients and shifts that seemingly have no end.

Some of these are heartbreaking images, these nameless people (referred to by their carers as simply “grandma” or “auntie”) bewildered by what’s befallen them. It’s a sobering reminder of what might have happened here had we not learned lessons from places like Wuhan and targeted the elimination of the virus early.

Told without voiceover and edited by Hao Wu in Atlanta after his two co-directors risked their own safety (and potentially freedom) to collect their unflinching portraits, 76 Days also offers haunting imagery of the emptied city itself – a lone ambulance speeding across a bridge an indelible sight.

Filled with raw emotion and selfless acts of humanity, it might lack the social and political punch of Control, but it’s still brave, bravura and powerful film-making.

76 Days is now available to stream on iTunes.