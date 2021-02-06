Life in a Day: Fascinating, but flawed YouTube doco captures our Covid-19 world

Life in a Day 2020 (TBC, 87mins) Directed by Kevin McDonald ***

Vietnam confirmed its first case of Covid-19 community transmission in 100 days. The Arctic archipelago of Svalbard recorded a record high temperature of 21.7°C. Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green died and New Zealand’s beloved Dr Ashley Bloomfield enhanced his reputation even further by scoring a try in the annual Parliamentary rugby match.

But Saturday, July 25, the 207th day of 2020, was also significant for another reason. That was when the creators of a documentary asked people from around the world to capture their lives and submit them for inclusion in a chronicle of modern human life on Earth.

It was second time Kevin McDonald (Touching the Void, Marley, Whitney) and his team had made such a request. The first was almost a decade earlier, with 4500 hours of footage of July 24, 2010 from 80,000 submissions spanning 192 countries whittled down into a fascinating 90-minute montage, described by San Francisco’s G Allen Johnson as, "at once ambitious in its global reach and modest in its simplicity”.

Then, 25 per cent of what was captured came from cameras specifically sent out by the film-makers to parts of the developing world. Deemed a success, it spawned a series of individual country-focused follow-ups and the inevitable “Christmas Special”.

Of course, the stakes feel higher this time around, not only have citizens across the planet become far more adept and accepting about sharing their lives with a global audience, but the “event” was taking place in the middle of the single-most disrupted moment of the last century.

Life in a Day The first Life in a Day documentary was put together in 2010.

Speaking before the 2020 edition’s world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this week, McDonald described this one as, “more profound, more thought-provoking and sadder”.

As could probably be expected, they also had to wade through far more footage – 324,000 videos from that same number of countries as in 2010.

The result is a fabulous time-capsule of a particularly turbulent time in human history, a testament to the “art” of film editing – and just a tiny bit disappointing. It’s almost like, in trying to hit all the zeitgeist beats – documenting climate change, America’s racial tensions and the global pandemic – as well as those timeless moments that make us the species we are (births, deaths, marriage), McDonald and company have struggled to find a coherent narrative, satisfying arcs, or even consistent pacing. Some snippets go on too long, others feel truncated and a few stories are left hanging.

Supplied Life in a Day 2020 is a fabulous time-capsule of a particularly turbulent time in human history, a testament to the “art” of film editing – and just a tiny bit disappointing.

I particularly wanted to hear more from the man living in his VW who had lost everything to the pandemic, find out whether the literal trainspotter achieved his goal of seven lines in one day and discover how the grandma got on in her quest to learn how to ride a bike.

Amongst all the delightful montages of alarm clocks going off, teeth being brushed and graduations taking place (socially distanced or otherwise), there was also one man who summed up the expansion of globalisation: “The thing I fear the most is that my life will pass by unnoticed.” He wasn’t a millennial from South Dakota, he was a near middle-aged man from Northern Siberia.

There are plenty of moments that either raise a smile, or tug a heartstring. A young Australian girl asks her dad, “have you ever farted in your pants?”, an outdoor wedding proposal is turned down and a young Asian woman tells her boyfriend behind the camera that they should break-up. “Oh, that’s kind of sad,” he whimpers, while making sure to keep her in the centre of the frame.

As the rejected proposee laments, “life in a day is not always happy endings”. That’s something that’s echoed in one of the few returnees from 2010, a mother of what was then a young boy who refused to tidy his room. There’s a clear sadness in her voice as she pans across a much neater room – towards an urn. For me, that moment resonated the most and made me wonder if they wouldn’t have been better seeking out more of the original submitters from 2010, making the concept more like Michael Apted’s much-loved British Up series of documentaries.

Supplied The 2020 edition of Life in a Day reflects how much more many of us have become used to a camera documenting our lives.

But that, perhaps, would have taken away from the moment in time the film-makers were trying to distil. There might have been less footage of the protests against institutional racism in America, fewer haunting images of abandoned playgrounds and empty roads – and no place for the outstanding scene-stealer, a Hollywood parking enforcement officer who uses his bodycam to record his day dealing with flagrant violations and lame excuses, before returning to his office and looking forward to a frosty cold soda with his lunch.

When the vending machines takes his money, but won’t play ball, well – his reaction has to be seen to be believed.

Life in a Day 2020 begins screening on YouTube around the globe on February 6.