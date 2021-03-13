Tracks: Lose yourself, alongside Mia Wasikowska, in this haunting Netflix tale

Tracks is now available to stream on Netflix.

Tracks (13+, 108 mins) Directed by John Curran ****

Robyn Davidson’s 2700-kilometre, nine-month trek across the deserts of Western Australia comes to life in this impressive 2013 retelling by American director John Curran (The Painted Veil).

Evoking memories of classic 1970s and ‘80s Australian tales such as Picnic at Hanging Rock, Walkabout and the opening scenes of Gallipoli, Tracks succeeds magnificently in capturing the daunting atmosphere of the vast and harsh Australian outback.

Viewers of a certain age may see similarities between this tale and that of "Alexander Supertramp's" adventures in 2007’s Into the Wild, but this is a far more solitary journey. Davidson (a stunning, windblown and sunburnt looking Mia Wasikowska) gains a new perspective from the places, rather than the people, she encounters.

Supplied Tracks details Robyn Davidson’s real-life 2700-kilometre, nine-month trek across the deserts of Western Australia.

READ MORE:

* Murder Among the Mormons: Netflix doco would be hilarious, if it wasn't so sad

* Yes Day: Jennifer Garner's commitment lifts fun, but forgettable Netflix flick

* The body positivity doco Aussie censors didn't want tweens to see hits Netflix

* Dangerous Lies: Riverdale's Camila Mendes' truly terrible Netflix thriller



Supplied Adam Driver stars opposite Mia Wasikowska in Tracks.

Having spent the best part of a year training camels as preparation for her trek, Davidson is reluctantly persuaded to take a gun and radio and seek the financial assistance of National Geographic (which comes with the necessary evil of regular visits from photographer Rick Smolan, played here by Girls' Adam Driver). Their complex relationship is one of many aspects of the film which mark it out as a fine intelligent drama – one that doesn't offer easy morals, or an obvious narrative.

Mandy Walker's (Lantana) gorgeous cinematography is complemented by a haunting soundtrack by Garth Stevenson. It all adds up to powerful, yet understated cinema.

Tracks is now available to stream on Netflix.