Yes Day: Jennifer Garner's commitment lifts fun, but forgettable Netflix flick

Yes Day (All, 89mins) Directed by Miguel Arteta ***

Allison (Jennifer Garner) always prided herself on saying “yes” to everything.

Whether it was skydiving, boot-scootin’ or adventuring in foreign lands, she was open to giving anything a go. That included marriage and having children – especially after falling in love with someone with a similar outlook on life – Carlos (Edgar Ramirez).

Times though, have very much changed, particularly with three children in the Torres household, the oldest of whom is a boundary-pushing 14-year-old. Now, “no” is the new yes – sometimes up to 50 times an hour. “It’s called parenting,” Allison reasons.

Jennifer Garner reveals the most terrifying things she had to do for new Netflix movie Yes Day, while Edgar Ramirez discusses his first scary foray into comedy.

READ MORE:

* The Girl on the Train: Netflix's wild Bollywood adaptation goes off the rails

* Jennifer Garner's response to a bikini-clad influencer in the snow is the laugh you need today

* Jennifer Garner celebrates Dude, Where's My Car? Anniversary with hilarious throwback

* Like a Boss: Even Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne can't save this lazy comedy

* Read Jennifer Garner's perfect response to 'movie star who makes no movies' comment



However, with the weekly calendar getting increasingly overcomplicated and Carlos spending long hours at his office, tempers are starting to fray. He might be in the business of fun at work, but joy is extremely difficult to find at home.

Things reach a head at a parent-teacher conference, with both a haiku and video from separate children comparing their mother to Stalin AND Mussolini. Chastened and embarrassed, Allison is desperate to find a solution that will improve everyone’s happiness level.

That’s when the school’s guidance counsellor introduces her to the concept of a Yes Day. For 24 hours, she and Carlos will agree to everything the kids want to do – as long as it’s nothing dangerous and illegal and all their chores and schoolwork are squared away beforehand. Deciding to embrace the potential chaos, Allison prepares herself for anything her trio can throw at her, or at least she thinks so.

Netflix As a 90-minute filler for a rainy afternoon, Yes Day should more than adequately entertain.

Based on the 2009 book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld, director Miguel Arteta’s fun, but forgettable family comedy is certainly a step-up from last year’s awful Like a Boss, but not a patch on the similarly themed Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. Science experiments go awry, excessive ice-cream eating comes to a flatulent end and there are water fights on a grand scale.

Basically, if you’re a fan of people being gooped (and not in the adult, Gwyneth Paltrow way) then you’ll find plenty to enjoy here. For others, the humour may be a little too broad, the kids a bit too bratty and the adults a smidge too hapless.

Netflix Jennifer Garner, centre, is the one who holds this sometimes ragged story together, more than prepared to literally throw herself into her work.

Ramirez (The Undoing) looks particularly out of sorts here, unconvincing as the “workaholic dad” who has “lost his way”, however, as in Alexander and 13 Going on 30, Garner proves more than adept at selling this kind of humour. She’s the one who holds this sometimes ragged story together, more than prepared to literally throw herself into her work, whether it’s wrestling to win a giant soft toy, or getting sprayed with lord knows what.

The lack of subtlety extends to a lamentably long sequence at Magic Mountain theme park, however, as a 90-minute filler for a rainy afternoon, Yes Day should more than adequately entertain.