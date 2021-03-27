Downfall: The last-days-of-Hitler drama that launched 1000 memes hits Netflix

Downfall (16+, 155mins) Directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel ****½

Hopkins, Guinness, McKellen, Carlyle and Taylor – they may sound like a Lions tight-five but, actually, they are all actors who have portrayed Adolf Hitler on the big or small screen.

In 2004, Swiss-born actor Bruno Ganz (Wings of Desire, The Boys From Brazil) added his name to that list. In fact, better now put him at the top of it (with all due respect to Taika Waititi’s turn in 2019’s Jojo Rabbit), for it was a rare three-dimensional portrayal of Germany's most famous tee-total, non-smoking vegetarian.

Praised by historians as the first convincing depiction of Hitler and with one onscreen rant launching thousands of memes over the ensuing years, Downfall also attracted controversy for “over-humanising” the Nazi dictator.

But while he might have been "history's greatest monster", Downfall and Ganz skilfully show the dichotomy of Hitler's character. Here, he is shown as both an egotistical paranoid who speaks in absolutes and is prone to violent outbursts, as well as a frail, middle-aged man who appeared to be suffering from Parkinson's disease. He has no compassion for traitors, civilians or troops, but he loves his dog Blondi and looks after his secretaries well.

It is a stunning performance of light and shade, tracing his descent from total denial to despair, disillusionment and defeat.

Based on both Joachim Fest's book, Inside Hitler's Bunker, and Hitler's secretary Traudl Junge's (the subject of the 2002 documentary Blind Spot) memoirs, Downfall follows the last days of Hitler's empire. It is April 1945 and Berlin is surrounded by the Russians. Believing that he must force an outcome there or face his downfall, Hitler turns Berlin into a frontline city, refusing to evacuate civilians or troops and telling them to destroy the city's infrastructure rather than surrendering it meekly. Although many of his lieutenants remain loyal, there are some who believe he has a tenuous grip on reality, and that if he stays, he will take the Reich down with him.

One of Germany's most expensive films ever, Downfall also become the highest-grossing German film of all-time on its initial release. While director Oliver Hirschbiegel's (The Experiment) film isn't an easy watch (especially at 156 minutes long), for many it is a compelling take on a tempestuous time in recent history. A rare look at the German side of the war, it shows us the impact Hitler's plans had on the local population, as well as the division within the regime.

Hirschbiegel's camera work is impressive, with hand-held cameras lending a documentary-feel to proceedings, as well as conveying the sense of chaos in the Berlin-based skirmishes. Sound is also a vital ingredient, with Stephen Zacharias' score used sparingly and other sound effects cleverly employed to suggest off-screen action.

Impressively for a war film, women aren't left on the sideline either, with actresses Juliane Kohler, as Eva Braun, and the impressive Alexandra Maria Lara, playing Traudl Junge, given plenty of time to establish and develop their characters.

Rightly nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at that year's Academy Awards, Downfall is up there with Das Boot and Run Lola Run at the apex of modern German cinema. Ausgezeichnet!

Best viewed in German with English subtitles, Downfall is now streaming on Netflix.