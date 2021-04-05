Machete: Did this wild, Un-PC tale predict Trump? You can decide as it hits Neon

Machete is now available to stream on Neon.

Machete (18, 105 mins) Directed by Ethan Maniquis and Robert Rodriguez ***

Three years after his wife was murdered in front of him and he was left for dead in a burning house, ex-Federale Machete (Danny Trejo) resurfaces across the border in Texas.

He is now seemingly content to live a quiet life, but when a street fight attracts the attention of some besuited ne’er do wells, Machete finds himself facing an offer he can’t refuse – a large pile of cash in exchange for putting a bullet in Senator John McLaughlin (Robert De Niro), a re-neck good ol’ boy running on the promise he will stop illegal immigration (something that will sound awfully familiar to those who've lived through the last five or so years of American politics).

Those who know the state survives on foreign labour want him stopped ... or do they?

While obviously the result of co-director Robert Rodriguez’s 2007 faux trailer created for the Grindhouse double-bill, the idea of a big-screen Machete had been percolating for almost two decades before it eventually became reality in 2010. Rodriguez wrote a script in 1993, and Trejo (who played the character in Rodriguez’s three Spy Kids films) had been bugging him about it ever since.

Clearly designed as a throwback to the action films of the 1970s, this movie wears its sexism and ultra-violence on its sleeve. Unashamedly visceral, Machete has our hero doing nasty things with corkscrews, thermometers and weed trimmers. He also has a way with the ladies and, while they aren’t afraid to call him on his lechery, they still all end up in bed with him.

Joaquin AvellÂn Danny Trejo is Machete.

Unsurprisingly lacking the subtlety of the similarly set and wildly different-toned No Country for Old Men, Machete’s real fault is that it doesn’t quite go far enough. The balls-to-the-wall ironic fun promised in the Grindhouse trailer just doesn’t eventuate here.

Instead of a homage to ‘70s cinema, we get a more grimy re-run of Rodriguez’s Once Upon A Time in Mexico. The set pieces lack the slickness of Desperado, while Trejo is more Depardieu than Bronson.

Much of the movie involves his character lumbering around back alleys after being shot or stabbed. The support cast is starry – De Niro, Jessica Alba, Lindsay Lohan, Michelle Rodriguez, Don Johnson and a creepy, chunky Steven Seagal – but it’s Rodriguez regular Cheech Marin who steals the show as Machete’s holy brother.

Joaquin AvellÂn Machete provided Lindsay Lohan with one of her last memorable screen roles.

Rodriguez does come up with some memorable moments – a shootout scored to Ave Maria, hilarious political ads, a humorous discussion between enlightened henchmen and Alba’s Malcolm X-inspired speech.

Although refreshingly blunt, you’re just left wishing that Machete had been a bit sharper.

