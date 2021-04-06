47 Ronin: Keanu Reeves' bogus Japanese journey comes to Netflix

47 Ronin (16+, 119 mins) Directed by Carl Rinsch **

First things first, this 2013 Hollywood recreation of one of Japan's greatest stories is, despite reports on its initial release and the financial bath it took, not the worst movie ever made.

Comedies Movie 43 and Scary Movie 5 from the same year make this look like Seven Samurai in comparison.

However, like fellow action mish-mash-ups Van Helsing, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, murky visuals, an incoherent storyline and shoddy editing (this one was in post- production since 2011) combined for less than satisfactory results.

Part Wolverine, part The Last Samurai, part Ran, part The Curse of the Golden Flower, with a smattering of The Last of the Mohicans, rookie director Carl Rinsch's "world of witches and giants" enhanced historical tale should be an exciting thrill-ride. Instead, it becomes bogged down by hard-to-follow feudal politics, endless swordplay that feels like one Tekken battle after another and portentous and pretentious dialogue ("I will search for you through 1000 worlds and 10,000 lifetimes!").

Of course, it doesn't help that such lines are delivered by Hollywood's most famous, sometimes walking 4x2 Keanu Reeves (The Matrix), whose character here is too elusive and ethereal for us to care about. Plus, he looks as depressed and bored as you will be watching this.

Supplied Heavy on CGI, light on entertainment, Keanu Reeves’ 47 Ronin is a dreary and deathly dull tale that you will endure, rather than enjoy.

Throw in Ilan Eshkeri's (Kick Ass) overly bombastic score and you'll find the only thing this wannabe Macbeth has in common with Shakespeare's play is that it's "full of sound and fury signifying nothing".

Heavy on CGI, light on entertainment, 47 Ronin is a dreary and deathly dull tale that you will endure, rather than enjoy.

47 Ronin is now streaming on Netflix.