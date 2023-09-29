The Creator: Not much new to see here, gorgeous as it looks

The Creator (M, 133 mins) Directed by Gareth Edwards ***1/2

The Creator is set in a parallel timeline to the one you and I live in. We learn early on, from black and white newsreel footage, that mankind got very good at building autonomous robots back in the 1940s and 1950s.

By the 1980s, these robots had taken on all the drudge in western life. But sometime early in the 21st century, these AI decided the real problem that needed to be cleaned up was us, so they let off a massive nuclear explosion in Los Angeles, killing millions and starting a war that has lasted now for decades.

But, somehow - no matter how unlikely it seems, the humans are on the verge of winning. The last outposts of AI, robots, "simulants" and their human allies are in the continent of New Asia, which looks on the maps we see to be roughly all of Japan, Southeast Asia and the east Asia coast.

With the last of the AI pushed back into impoverished villages, the humans have launched a massive new aircraft - the Nomad, capable of orbiting above any point on Earth and raining down targeted destruction. But rumours are flying the AI have a new weapon themselves, quite capable of knocking the Nomad out of the sky.

To find and destroy this weapon, the humans, in movie tradition, ignore their massive air superiority, and instead send a small platoon of lightly armed soldiers in comically ineffective body-armour to complete the job. And when the smoke from that inevitable debacle has cleared, the only people left standing are John David Washington, playing Joshua - a conflicted soldier, and an astonishing newcomer named Madeleine Yuna Voyles, as a simulant who becomes known as Alphie, who might contain the secret to that weapon.

Director Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One) has a deft way of integrating his CGI with the natural landscapes he prefers to film in. For The Creator, he famously decided his production budget was better spent on flying a smallish crew around the world, to find the backdrops that will look best, rather than creating everything in a soundstage and a computer. The results are spectacular. If David Attenborough ever decides to make a sci-fi thriller about robots and humans battling for the future of the planet, I reckon it'll look a lot like The Creator.

Supplied The Creator takes place in a present in which humans have spent decades at war with AI.

There is so much to like about this film. The designs, architecture and technology Edwards and his crew have brought to the party are jaw-dropping. And a soundtrack from Hans Zimmer is always a treat. In the leads, Washington and Voyles - with characters played by Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Allison Janney and many others - are mostly well thought through, with plenty of nuance and doubt being thrown about as they collectively wrestle with the idea that not everything is as they have been told, out here in the world.

The problem is in the writing and the edit. It feels to me a great lump of The Creator that would have prefaced the last third of the film has been discarded. The stakes and the mythos that should underpin the final act of The Creator are not really present here - and without those moments, the last half hour of the film feels perfunctory and weightless. The film ends spectacularly, but in a way that seems tacked on.

Also, Edwards is so obviously in love with his inspirations, he can't help but pay homage to them throughout The Creator. Edwards detours so blatantly through Blade Runner, Apocalypse Now, The Return of The Jedi and others, The Creator stops playing like a film on its own terms, and more as a remix album of a personal greatest-hits from the tail end of the 20th century.

The Creator looks gorgeous and is a likeable film. But it feels assembled from old parts, with nothing really new or surprising to say.