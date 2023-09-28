Stylebender: An absorbing, engaging insight into MMA star Israel Adesanya

Stylebender (M, 102 mins) Directed by Zoe McIntosh ****

REVIEW: I watched Israel Adesanya fight last week. It was the first time I've voluntarily watched an MMA fight from beginning to end. I'll watch good boxers all day, but something about MMA and the way it allows fighters to carry on punching someone who is on the ground, just sits wrong with me.

Adesanya lost. It was a very unexpected defeat, to a fighter who was expected to offer a limited challenge. I wondered, watching, whether Adesanya was as focused as we have come to expect. And whether the distraction of the release of this film - Stylebender - might have taken his attention away from the fight, just a fraction.

Fighters work in milliseconds, and the difference between a bad night at the office and hoisting a belt above your head, can be a blink or a millimetre that most of us would never even sense the presence of. But, even if the exposure and the hoopla that this film brings, did cause Adesanya to be off his game by a tiny percentage, I doubt whether his career or his sense of who he is will sustain any lasting damage.

Stylebender isn't a sports-documentary. There is actually surprisingly little footage of Adesanya in the ring. We see some emblematic moments from his career and archive of his early years. But if you're thinking you won't see Stylebender because you "don't like fighting", then don't worry. There is not much here that will make you flinch or wince.

Director Zoe McIntosh worked with Adesanya for five years to get the material for this film. Stylebender tracks Adesanya from a rising star, to a genuine top-ranked superstar and world champion. But, more than that, this is a film about origins, family, upbringing and the vulnerabilities those things can imprint on us.

We hear something of the experience of this gangly, shy Nigerian kid, growing up in Rotorua in the 2000s, learning how to deflect the bullies who would target his Blackness - his uniqueness - by becoming a breakdancer. The film shows the emerging personal style, the strangely reflective brand of self-promotion that Adesanya allows himself - and also the storm that followed his grotesquely misjudged threat to an upcoming opponent.

Supplied The documentary includes includes scenes of Adesanya working through trauma with his therapist.

In mesmerising, staged-but-valid interludes, we see Adesanya working with therapist Janet Redmond, genuinely engaged and vulnerable as he talks through some of what vexes him and maybe still holds him back. We hear something of his relationship with his parents, friends, the heart-breaking death of friend and training partner Fau Vake in a street assault - and everything the double-edged blessing of media scrutiny and global fame can bring.

Adesanya emerges here as a transparently honest and still elusive man. He is outgoing and gregarious, but also deeply private and guarded. Stylebender shows us a lot, but also lets us know when the camera and the microphone are being shunned and politely turned away.

As someone brilliant once said, "I never lose. I either win, or I learn". Which seems to me like a quote that could apply to the Israel Adesanya we meet in Stylebender.

This is an absorbing, engaging and extremely likeable film about a man who deserves exactly that.