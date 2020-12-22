Suffragette: One of Carey Mulligan's finest performances comes to Netflix

Suffragette (M, 106mins) Directed by Sarah Gavron ★★★★

The Glasshouse Laundry is all Maud Watts (Carey Mulligan) has ever known.



She's devoted 17 of the 24 years of her life so far to that business – and given it her body and soul. Her reputation for being good at collars helped her go far in the East End laundry, but then so did the unwanted attention lavished on her by her boss.



But still, despite the steamy, insanitary conditions, leg ulcers, headaches and chest coughs, she's managed to rise up the ranks to become forewoman, has a devoted husband (Ben Whishaw) and a beloved little boy.

Suffragette is a powerful reminder of why Carey Mulligan is one the finest actors of her generation.

However, all that is threatened when she is inadvertently caught up in a women's rights protest while attempting to deliver a parcel. Led by the likes of Emmeline Pankhurst (a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo from Meryl Streep), the suffragette movement have spent the previous decade peacefully campaigning Parliament for their right to vote. But with such pleas all but ignored by those in authority, they've recently changed tactics and decided on a campaign of civil disobedience.

Egged on by a co-worker, Maud reluctantly joins the cause and before long finds herself the target of police surveillance, as well as having her face splashed across the papers. Although determined not to be bullied, Maud begins to wonder whether it is all worth it, particularly when it begins to threaten her life, her liberty and those she loves the most.

With its star-studded cast (that also includes Helena Bonham-Carter, Brendan Gleeson and Romola Garai), grey palette and grim backdrop, one could be forgiven for thinking that Suffragette is this year's Les Miserables, sans songs. However, despite the depiction of woeful working conditions and "marching of the people who will not be slaves again", this presents its story in a far less melodramatic way.

Yes, like Miserables, it is one person's story set against the backdrop of massive social unrest, but Abi Morgan's (The Iron Maiden) script excels at the depicting the risks and toll these women's political actions had on their personal and family lives. Reteaming with her Brick Lane director Sarah Gavron, Morgan's script feels like a cross between Steve McQueen's Hunger (both films share some harrowing depictions of hunger strikers), Donnie Brasco and In the Name of the Father as it builds towards a climatic and haunting "Derby Day" thriller.

But while Gavron's cameras "beautifully" capture the chaos of rallies gone awry (and makes terrifically clever use of sound in a key scene), at Suffragette's heart is yet another reminder of why Mulligan (Far From the Madding Crowd, The Great Gatsby) is one the finest actors of her generation.

Despite looking "waif-er-thin", Mulligan delivers a powerful, nuanced performance as a reluctant "heroine" and compelling audience guide to an important moment and movement in British history.

Suffragette is now streaming on Netflix. The original version of this article first appeared in December 15.