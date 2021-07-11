Inside the weird and wonderful world of tiddlywinks

When Christchurch woman Mary McCarthy​ had a tiddlywinks’ disc removed from her nose after 37 years, it made headlines around the world. But it had many of us asking – what on earth are tiddlywinks?

Some people likely have nostalgic memories of the game from their childhood. But for others – looking at you Gen Z – the world of squidgers, squopping, winks and winkers is unknown territory.

Tiddlywinks is a table-top game involving small brightly-coloured plastic discs called “winks”. The aim of the game is to press down onto the winks using a large disc known as a “squidger”, and then flick the winks into the air and hopefully into the cup. The more winks in the cup, the more points earned.

The game has actually been around for a long time. It's believed to have been invented in the late 1880s in England. But generally speaking, it was commonly seen as a simple children's game, Sarah Knight​, the Chair of the English Tiddlywinks Association, told Stuff.

In the 1950s, students from Cambridge University took the idea “and they invented a whole new bunch of rules to make it complicated and interesting”, she said.

Those changes saw the game evolve from a children's game to one that involves “physical skill and tactics”, and opened the door to a world of international competitions.

“The biggest change is that they came up with a rule whereby if you land your wink on top of one of your opponent’s wink, that wink is trapped. It can’t be played, it can't be moved, and it doesn’t score any points,” she said.

This move is called “squopping”.

Stuff This store-bought tiddlywinks game has a scoreboard. Professional winkers play using a cup, and use tactics and manoeuvres to flick their discs/ winks into the cup.

Tiddlywinks has “a lot” of quirky phrases, Knight said. People who play and compete in the game are called “winkers”. Some game terms are related to the equipment used, for example the large disc is called a squidger “because you kind of squidge down with it”.

Some shots have specific names and some of them are named after the place where they were invented, Knight said. The “Bristol shot” – where two or more overlapping winks are catapulted together as if they're a single object – is believed to have been pioneered in Bristol in the UK, she said.

Andrew Garrard/ ETwA/Supplied Sarah Knight is the chair of the English Tiddlywinks Association.

There are tiddlywinks associations set up in England, North America and Australia which have their own tournaments. There are also world singles and world pairs championships held, as well as other matches which are often UK or US based, Knight said.

“So it is relatively popular around the world,” she said.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Knight said. “You definitely need to have a lot of physical skill in order to play the shots, but you also need to be thinking really tactically. So I’d say, in a way it’s a little bit like a board game.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Stuff’s story about Mary McCarthy having a yellow tiddlywinks disc stuck up her right nostril since she was 8 years old made headlines around the world.

It's a game that Larry Kahn​ knows well. He is the North American Tiddlywinks Association president, and has also won many world and national championship titles.

Kahn told Stuff that he first found out about the game in his freshman booklet. He bought a mat and a set and has been playing ever since.

“One of the best things about the game is not the game itself, but the people who play. It's a very fun and diverse group, and I've made lifelong friends through it,” he said.

“I'm still getting together and competing with some of the people I met in college back in the early 70s, and when I began coming to England in the early 80s, it was like I had instant friends through winks.”

Andrew Garrard/ ETwA/Supplied Professional tiddlywinks player and champion Larry Kahn. He is also the president of the North American Tiddlywinks Association.

He said there are a range of fun tournaments, while the national and world championships are taken a bit more seriously. “But even those maintain a pretty friendly atmosphere and both winners and losers typically go out to the pub together after the tournament is over,” he said.

The championships tend to be over an entire weekend and winkers can compete for up to 8 hours each day, “so there is a stamina element”, he said.

“Actually winning a serious event takes a combination of skill, experience, and a bit of luck,” he said.

Knight describes professional tiddlywinks players as a “small but enthusiastic community”.

Although there has “historically been some winking activity in Australia”, Knight said, it's unclear whether New Zealand has an association or any professional players.

“I would definitely recommend it to anybody from New Zealand or anywhere else. It's a very friendly community as well... No matter where you are in the world, we would love to welcome you to the tiddlywinks community,” she said.