'Trice? Get outta here': Wordle #457 confuses players for being too old-fashioned

In Wordle, players have six tries to guess a target five-letter word.

Wordle has once again dumbfounded its players with a too tricky word that is so old-fashioned many believed it not to be a real word.

The answer to yesterday’s Wordle #457 was trice, a noun that according to Merriam-Webster means “a brief space of time” or “instant.”

When used in a sentence, the word is usually written as “in a trice”: for example, “the bird flew away in a trice.”

Merriam-Webster also notes that trice can also act as a verb, meaning “to haul up or in and lash or secure (something, such as a sail) with a small rope.”

The word may be confused for thrice, meaning three times, or twice, meaning two times.

Twitter users were in an uproar over the Wordle answer, with some so outraged they claimed the word didn’t really exist.

At least for one Twitter user, Jacob Trice, yesterday’s Wordle was achieved in a single guess.

It could be said that for Jacob Wordle #457 was found in a trice.