The Sims 4 introduces hearing aids, top surgery scars, and more in support of inclusivity

Simulation video game The Sims 4 has introduced a slew of new features in its latest update, giving users the option to add specific identity-affirming characteristics in a bid for better inclusivity.

Gamers will now be able to give their characters – known as Sims – top surgery scars, binders, shapewear, and hearing aids, following a trend of other recent updates from The Sims 4 makers Maxis and EA Games that have focused on adding new features to better represent minority communities.

The new top surgery scars, which reflect the breast removal procedure undertaken by a number of transmen, can be added to male characters aged Teen or older, while the new Binders are accessible in the Tops category, and Shapewear found under Bottoms.

These clothing items are often used by trans and non-binary people in real -life to help with feelings of gender dysphoria, a term used to describe the distress felt by those whose gender identity differs from their sex at assigned at birth.

Hearing aids can be added to characters aged from Toddler to Elder, and can be found under a new Medical Wearables category under Accessories.

The new features come free with the game’s latest update.

Since launching in 2014, The Sims 4 has provided a queer-friendly space with users able to form same-sex relationships in the game, however fans have called for more features to include trans, non-binary, and disabled identities.

In July 2022, The Sims 4 introduced new pronoun and gender identity options in the game, a move lauded by fans, however calls for new mobility items for gameplay with disabled characters have not yet been answered despite creators saying these items were “at the top of their list.”

Fans celebrated the new update online, with many saying they were “so excited” and some “[tearing] up” over the changes.

“I'm so excited about it! I'm HOH (hard of hearing) in left ear and it just feels really cool that I can have a Sim with (the) same hearing aid,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

”Being a non-binary person and playing this game for 14 years, this means so much to me and makes me feel seen by something that has already been a giant comfort to my life,” an Instagram user wrote.