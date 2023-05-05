Yesterday's Wordle confused users - but Kiwis should have got it right

Over a year on from its initial viral success, puzzle game Wordle is still leaving users scratching their heads.

The 684th edition of Wordle has proven particularly tricky amongst the game’s dedicated fans, with many airing out their despairs online after smarts were tested, and winning streaks were broken.

“Now, that was just not nice. Should not have been that hard,” one Twitter user wrote, while another Twitter posted “failure, streak back to zero”.

“It feels like the Wordle is going through a more difficult run of words. Or maybe I’m on a 71 day streak and I can’t handle the pressure. Either way, please agree it’s been harder recently so I don’t have to look inward,” another comment read.

The answer for Wordle 684 was “guppy”, like the freshwater fish, or the slang term for someone who is who easily surprised or fearful (cue Ariel from The Little Mermaid telling Flounder “don't be such a guppy”).

Nurphoto | Getty Images Wordle 684 has left users scratching their heads – but Kiwis will get it right

While many have been suffering the Wordle woes, Kiwis should have been able to crack the code without much trouble.

Not only do we have Auckland’s infamous 24 hour Guppy Fish Farm, but the word is also the affection pet name for cricketer Martin Guptill.

Wordle exploded in popularity late last year and isn’t meant to end until 2027 when its well of words runs dry.