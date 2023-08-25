New Fortnite Last Resort trailer drops: Heists, vampires and new battle pass characters

A two-faced traveler, a momentous mastermind and a pivotal plot. This is Fortnite Last Resort.

Vampires have officially come to the island in the newest season of Fortnite.

Epic Games released the cinematic trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 which revealed the arrival of “a two-faced traveller, a momentous mastermind and a pivotal plot” this season.

Titled Fortnite Last Resort, this next instalment of the game revolves around a heist theme with a new cast of characters sneaking into an elaborate building to retrieve a golden skull belonging to the villain, Vampire Kado Thorne.

As the trailer plays out, lightning grenades, laser traps and a new briefcase turret gun take the centre stage while the return of the mythic drum gun is also teased towards the very end.

Season’s Battle Pass gang include TikTok sensation Khaby Lame – and yes, he’s got his signature move in as well – and much-anticipated character, Ahsoka Tano, the star of Disney Plus’ newest Star Wars show.

Epic Games' description of the trailer reads: “Vampire Kado Thorne has made the Island his home in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 4, draining the Island’s wealth and treasures to fund opulent properties: Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate.

Twitter/Fortnite Fortnite Last Resort Battle Pass gang.

“Heist Thorne’s properties to take back what’s the Island’s – and more importantly – to thwart Thorne’s ultimate plan. The fate of the Island’s at stake, and thievery’s the last resort. So are you in?”

The newest season of Fortnite is set to debut on Saturday (NZT).