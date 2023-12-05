Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has been leaked early

The first trailer for the hotly anticipated game Grand Theft Auto 6 has been released after it was leaked online earlier Tuesday.

The new trailer shows people racing cars, cruising speedboats, and driving dirt bikes through the Miami-inspired Vice City, which was also the setting for the 2002 edition of the game.

The sixth edition stars Lucia, the franchise’s first female protagonist, who is the main character here alongside an unnamed male.

As reported by Variety magazine, the last edition in the popular series, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold over 190 million copies and generated over $US7 billion in revenue since it came out in 2013.

supplied/Stuff Grand Theft Auto X is being primed for a 2025 release date.

With 300 million copies, Minecraft is the only game that has sold more than Grand Theft Auto 5.

Since its release in 1997, the Grand Theft Auto series has gone on to become one of the most played game franchises of all time.

supplied/Stuff Protagonist Lucia alongside an unknown man.

The games usually take place in places modelled on real-life locations, with players able to evade police, steal cars, and commit crimes on a widespread scale.

The sixth edition in the series is being teased for a 2025 release.