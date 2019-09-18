Singer Shaggy to headline Bay of Islands music festival

Shaggy will headline the first day of the Bay of Islands Music Festival.

Singer Shaggy will headline The Bay of Islands Music Festival when it returns to Northland this summer.

The Grammy award winner, best known for hits such as Boombastic, It Wasn't me and In the Summertime, will perform on day one of the two-day festival.

The rest of the lineup includes Toots and the Maytals, Shihad, Blindspott, The Black Seed, Otium, Mel Parsons and Latinaotearoa, with Northland local DJ Big G also performing.

The festival will take place from January 25-26 2020 at the Waitangi sports ground.

Jacman Entertainment and event organiser Jackie Sanders said Northland often missed out on big international and Kiwi artists, but not this year.

"We are proud to be able to present such a massive line-up in the Bay of Islands and give people another great reason to visit our beautiful part of Aotearoa."

Eventgoers were warned motels and hotels in Paihia and Waitangi could fill up, so they may have to opt for Kerikeri, which was a 20-minute drive away, or Russell, which would require a ferry ride.

There would, however, be bus services running to pick up people up in nearby towns as well as a special ferry service that would drop people off just three minutes walk from the venue.

Tickets go on sale on September 24 to Jacman Entertainment and Eventfinda subscribers and September 25 at 9am for the rest of the public.

A two-day pass will cost $191, but people could opt for a one-day pass for $115.