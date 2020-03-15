The liberation of Harry Styles

Every iconic boy band has that one lad everyone can name. For One Direction that was Harry Styles, who's now on his own and getting deep and meaningful.

Harry Styles is lucky I think he's utterly adorable. He's an hour late and I'm guilt-ridden, missing my puppy's first day at puppy school because of it.

Is this what it's like to be a working mum? Maybe. Styles would be horrified if he knew, I'm certain. He is a man of the people, a self-proclaimed feminist, who could surely sympathise with this working (dog) mum's plight.

They say never meet your heroes in case they turn out to be a disappointment, but maybe they should also say never meet your favourite pop stars in case they turn out to be truly terrible at time management.

I first met Styles alongside four of his teenage friends in 2012. It was just a few years since they'd formed One Direction on The X Factor, and this was their first world tour. They were lined up on chintzy armchairs in the private lounge of a stuffy Auckland hotel. That day, a bit like this one, I spent more time sitting in the hallway waiting for my turn than I did interviewing them.

Barely 18, Styles was clearly the charming one, the one with the floppy hair. Some of his bandmates refused to even say hello but he was warm and quick with a cheeky quip.

It suddenly made sense to me why a young girl, from deep inside the throng of screaming fans camped outside, had begged me to slip him a handwritten note simply saying, "I love you."

Those early days are a lifetime ago, and what happened next is now the stuff of legend. One Direction went on to redefine the term "boy band" for an entire generation. They made five albums in four years, won more than 200 awards, toured the world four times and were ranked as the second-highest earning celebrities in the world by Forbes in 2016, the year after the wheels famously fell off. Zayn Malik left the band in 2015 and eventually One Direction went on a break, the kind with no obvious end date.

It hasn't hurt Styles' rise to fame in the slightest. No, he is the 1D member it's cool for grown-ups to like. He's the 20-something love child of Mick Jagger, David Bowie and Stevie Nicks, pushing the envelope through perfect good pop songs and that cheeky smile.

HELENE MARIE PAMBRUN The shackles of being part of a commercially savvy behemoth are gone, and now Harry Styles' personality is coming to the fore.

He has dated famous women (think Kardashian-adjacent Kendall Jenner, and Taylor Swift famously wrote songs about their short-lived relationship), toured the world alone and buddied up with Anna Wintour to host the Met Gala.

Styles' first solo, self-titled album was released in 2017, he's taken up acting, appearing in Christopher Nolan's World War II epic Dunkirk, and co-written songs for the likes of Michael Buble and Ariana Grande.

The shackles of being part of a commercially savvy behemoth are gone, and now his personality is coming to the fore. Maybe his stint in the cookiecutter pop group proved enough self-censorship to last a lifetime, or maybe it's just what happens when you get older – Styles just turned 26 – but these days, the young man from Cheshire can't be bothered to people please any more. Instead, he's simply living.

"I had a dream day recently – well, it was in summer," he says from a chilly New York City.

"I was with some friends and we took bikes down to this little lake and we went swimming and had some food and listened to music and we were in the countryside, and then we biked back from the lake and had dinner, I read a little and went to bed. The times I'm happiest are when I'm surrounded by friends and people I care about, talking."

It was during his last world tour, his first without his former bandmates, that he decided being happy is what was most important, not doing what he thought people – fans, record labels, bandmates – expected of him.

"The best way of describing it was just realising people wanted me to be myself and that's what they came to the show for," he says.

"The last album wasn't necessarily a radio record, but they were still coming to the shows and singing along. It showed they wanted me to be making what I wanted to make – and they wanted to come and join in with that, I guess.

"It's probably more important to be real, I guess, than to be making stuff so people like it. Realising that was a big moment for me."

For Styles that liberation has shown itself in many ways, from openly talking about discovering magic mushrooms (he bit off the tip of his tongue during one session), to embracing a type of gender fluidity in the clothes he wears and the fashion choices he makes. Yes, there are Pinterest boards dedicated to every time he has worn nail polish and no, he doesn't like talking about his own sexual identity, previously telling The Guardian: "It's, who cares? Does that make sense? It's just, who cares?"

Would any of that have been a topic of conversation during his One Direction days? Probably not. But through it all, by tabloid standards, he's remained relatively well-adjusted and scandal-free. Not bad for a kid who, 10 years ago this April, stumbled on to a TV singing show stage aged just 16, and months later was part of the biggest phenomenon to hit pop music in years.

There have been things he has had to learn the hard way, of course, including just how much of himself he really shares with fans. Being a teenager, and suddenly famous, meant there was a time he felt he had to give almost everything – it was simply part of the job.

"When I moved to London and started in music, I was so young, first of all. It wasn't like I knew what was going to happen," he says.

"You are just encouraged to give so much of yourself, and through experiencing different things, I learnt what I liked and what I was comfortable with, and what I didn't like and wasn't comfortable with.

"For me, as things have happened, I go, 'OK, if I give a bit too much of myself away, I don't like it that much.' So, I did it a little bit less and I guess I'm just a lot happier doing it that way.

"And I don't really talk about personal stuff in interviews and stuff, I try and keep that side of my life pretty private. Music, I find it really therapeutic to write that way, it's my outlet for saying how I feel about stuff."

It's a fairly meta experience to have someone you are interviewing tell you, without any aggression or agenda, that they just don't really talk about themselves in interviews, but there it is.

It's not that he's a closed book – he's right, the songs on his latest album, Fine Line, are full of raw emotion about breakups, sex and self-reflection, much more so than other writing he's done. He doesn't want to be that upbeat kid whose job it was to make everyone else comfortable, but equally, he says performing these songs and this side of him will be a special, powerful moment when his Fine Line world tour begins – including a return trip to New Zealand in November.

"I try not to think about the 'putting out' part of the music while I'm making it, and that plays a part in how personal I can get while making it, I guess. I write as if it's for me, and I'm lucky enough to work with a group of people who create an environment where I can be honest and vulnerable when I'm writing.

"And by the time it comes to putting it out, that's when I go, 'Oh, is this too personal?'" he says. "And usually the answer is no, because that's the kind of music I want to make."

